Coronavirus COVID-19 can enter the brain. This is covered in a new article that the team Professor at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf Markus Glatzel (Markus Glatzel) published in Lancet Neurology, writes Ukrinform…

So, during the autopsy of patients who died from COVID-19, half of the virus was found in the central nervous system. The autopsy showed that in more than half of the patients who died from COVID-19, the virus is found in the brain tissues: this indicates its high ability to penetrate the central nervous system. At the same time, the pathological changes are not too great here.

The authors performed autopsies on 43 patients from Hamburg hospitals who died from COVID-19 in March-April 2020, with an average age of 76 years. It is noted that almost all (93 percent) developed the infection against the background of existing chronic diseases – as a rule, of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. 74 percent died in hospitals, doctors said the cause of death was viral pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

Scientists have found that the virus can enter the central nervous system through the vagus nerve, which connects the brain to a variety of organs, including the lungs, intestines, and nasopharynx.

