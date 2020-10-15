It was one of the departments most affected by the coronavirus: the Haut-Rhin was the epicenter of the epidemic in France. At the start of the crisis, the cases multiplied, traumatizing a population. From now on, the slightest suspicion of contamination coronavirus worries them, like a mother in tears because her daughter has a temperature.

However, over time, the health situation improved in the Haut-Rhin. A finding which can be explained by the vigilance of the population, who perfectly applied the barrier gestures. At the height of the epidemic, there were more than 160 patients in intensive care compared to only three in mid-October. However, as in the whole of the country, the health authorities fear a rebound of the epidemic with a second wave of contamination.

