Rich countries have reserved half of future doses of coronavirus vaccines, according to a report released by the NGO Oxfam. Over a billion doses have been pre-purchased by a group of states representing 13% of the world’s population. “If we stay on this dynamic, two thirds of the world’s population will not have access to a vaccine before 2022”, explained Thursday, September 17 on franceinfo Robin Guitard, spokesperson for Oxfam France. “There has to be an agreement for a pooling of patents and intellectual properties around the future vaccine”, he also pleaded.

franceinfo: What are you denouncing?

Robin Guitard: More than half of the doses of the future vaccine have been pre-ordered by a tiny minority of rich countries which represent 13% of the world population, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, the European Union, Israel, Hong Kong , Australia. What is serious is that if we stay on this dynamic, two-thirds of the world’s population will not have access to a vaccine before 2022 in the best case.

Are all laboratories concerned?

There are laboratories that are trying to be a little more collaborative, but for us that is not enough. There must be an agreement for a pooling of patents, intellectual properties around the future vaccine because no pharmaceutical laboratory currently has the capacity to produce enough vaccines for all of humanity. If there is no pooling, a tiny minority of people will have access to this precious sesame. It makes no sense from a moral and health point of view. We must be able to resolve this pandemic collectively. If we keep pockets of epidemics in the world, it is also the world economy which will continue to stand still.

Who should carry this common sense?

The Covax initiative was launched by the WHO and other actors in global health. They seek to pool the production of vaccines so that there is a fair and equitable distribution. What we are asking is not to favor the countries of the South over the countries of the North, it is just that we favor the populations most at risk. Caregivers, the elderly, people with health problems.

It would take $ 60 billion to guarantee free universal access to all of humanity. Robin Guitard, spokesperson for Oxfam Franceto franceinfo

France has just announced a 100 billion stimulus plan, so 70 billion can be found. If we want to give ourselves the means, we can do it.