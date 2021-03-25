The Argentine ambassador to Chile, Rafael Bielsa, got into the debate about why the trans-Andean country has more vaccines against the coronavirus than Argentina.

His statements are known shortly after former President Mauricio Macri assured that if he had continued his administration, the country would have “the same vaccines as Chile.”

“Piñera, in March, did a shrewd reading of the market: He read that vaccines -which did not yet exist- were going to be a scarce good and that this was the moment to hire, “said Bielsa on Radio Con vos.

In addition, he said that the Chilean president instructed his vice chancellor Rodrigo Yáñez to “He signed all the contracts that he could in the least amount of time”.

And he explained that this was possible because Chile “is a country with sustainable debt, with absolutely acceptable fiscal numbers.”

News in development.

JPE