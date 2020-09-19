Scientists found that the flu increases the transmission of the coronavirus. A vaccination could therefore be “essential” this year.

Currently has Germany the spread of the coronavirus * despite increasing Case numbers seemingly under control.

the spread of the coronavirus * despite increasing seemingly under control. That could be with the coming Flu epidemic however change. Research on the risk of infection * shows that the Corona transmission could double.

however change. Research on the risk of infection * shows that the could double. scientist suspect a vaccination against flu also before Covid-19 could protect.

Berlin – In March the number of New infections with the Coronavirus in Germany its preliminary climax. The decisive Corona reproduction number * also exceeded a critical value in many places. However, through the use of various measures, the numbers fell towards the end of spring. The Mask requirement, temporary Contact bans and above all the Lockdown made sure that the Corona traffic light * was back to green.

scientist now assume, however, that these are not the only reasons for falling Corona infection numbers from April and May. A mathematical model of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin (MPI) and des Pasteur Institute in Paris shows that there may also be falling cases of Flu illnesses the containment of the Coronavirus could have favored. That would mean that with the onset of the flu season, which according to the Robert Koch Institute * begins around the beginning of October, the number of new infections will also be increased Covid-19 could rise again.

Coronavirus: Risk of Covid-19 transmission through flu increased – vaccination all the more important this year

Everything important too # COVID19 for the professional public under https://t.co/iJY09qgMvt, among others with Profile (transmission, incubation time, course, etc.)

Daily Situation reports (German & English)

Case numbers

FAQ

Laboratory diagnostics

Infection protection#SARS-CoV-2 #AHA pic.twitter.com/eDOjFZqDqU – Robert Koch Institute (@rki_de) August 10, 2020

Experts and politicians have long been warning of a second corona wave *. Virologists like Christian Drosten have already called for measures against a second wave in autumn. As soon as it gets colder, more people are inside again, which increases the risk of infection – so the assumption. Through the flu According to a study by the MPI, this risk could even increase. The scientists even assume one Doubling the transfer of the Coronavirus through the Influenza like the institute in a Press release announces.

In their model, the Researcher the first months of the Corona pandemic in four European countries with different levels of spread of Covid-19: Italy, Spain, Norway and Belgium. Spain in particular is being hit by the corona virus. The Iberian Peninsula country is a cause for concern due to the daily number of new infections. Madrid therefore announced drastic measures.

A vaccination against the flu could protect against the corona virus, according to scientists. © Christoph Schmidt / dpa

On the one hand, the MPI study took into account Disease parameters like the generation time – i.e. the length of time until a sick person infects another person. On the other hand, they related Researcher also state measures to protect against Coronavirus in the respective countries. The latter was based on the one developed by Oxford University Stringency index shown in the model. With values ​​from 1 to 100, this represents the severity of the respective measures.

With the help of this mathematically “recreated” Corona pandemicAs it is called in the MPI announcement, the scientists were able to show that the coronavirus transmission rate was reduced by the flu increased by 2.5 times on average. For what exactly this is, they have scientist so far, however, no explanation.

One reason could be that flu sufferers have this Coronavirus are more likely to spread to others. Another possibility: people who have contracted the influenza might be more susceptible to Covid-19 be. At least the latter seems realistic in the opinion of the scientists – it was only recently found in laboratory studies that influenza viruses susceptibility for Covid-19 in humans increased.

Influenza vaccination to protect against coronavirus – influenza increases the risk of transmission

Because of your Results the scientists assume that one Flu shot could be “essential” for the coming influenza season from October onwards. Meanwhile, tests and a vaccine against the coronavirus are being researched under high pressure in German laboratories *. With the help of the latter, it is hoped to get the pandemic under control German vaccine study have already received the active ingredient.

List of rubric lists: © Christoph Schmidt / dpa