On January 31, 2020, a crew of 18 people, including 14 soldiers from the Esterel Squadron, participated in the repatriation of 193 French nationals to Wuhan. The nationals are placed in quarantine in Carry-le-Rouet (Bouches-du-Rhône). A month later, the Oise becomes the largest cluster in France. It is the department where the base of the soldiers intervened in China is located. The cluster starts from two patients, one of whom works on the military base in Oise. The minister is categorical, there is no link between the military and the cluster: “The crew was confined for 14 days at home. […] They have been tested. They were not carriers of the virus“she explained last March on France 2. It took Florence Parly six months to modify this version. “It was a short cut. Indeed, there were no PCR tests. But yes, there was a very close medical surveillance“she said on September 22.



The minister’s remarks were in contradiction with the press release issued by the Ministry of the Armed Forces as well as with her own cabinet, contacted by journalists from the Special Envoy. “I called the firm of Florence Parly who explained to us that she had not said completely exact things on the air in France 2. In reality, there had been no PCR test but temperature measurements, no confinement but simply the soldiers returning from Wuhan were on leave for 15 days. It was not a 15-day confinement, but a permission“, explains Tristan Waleckx, journalist for Special Envoy.”It fuels conspiracy theories to have a member of the government claiming something so grossly false and easily verifiable“, reports the journalist. The Ministry of the Armed Forces defends itself by explaining that the strategy last March was to test only people symptomatic, which was not the case with the military.