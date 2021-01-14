A new Aerolineas Argentinas flight will depart on Thursday night to Moscow to bring to the country the 300,000 doses of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the first dose of which is already being applied in all provinces.

The flight, which will depart at 9 p.m. and will be back on Saturday, will be the second carried out by the flag airline to bring to the country the vaccines against the coronavirus developed by Russia.

The transfer of the vaccines will take a total of 40 hours, between the outward journey to Moscow, the loading of the aircraft and the return, so It is estimated that he will arrive in the country on Saturday at noon.

A crew of 20 people will travel on the plane with the aim of making the flight without technical stops.

The Government confirmed the second health trip to Russia when the controversy had been unleashed over the possible delay in the application of the second dose, in a plan that the Secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, had revealed.

“In this context of a pandemic, it is very logical to think that more people can be vaccinated with the first dose and postpone the second until the outbreak is under control,” Vizzotti said in an interview with the newspaper Página 12.

And he added “The most important health decision that we have to consider is whether we want to have 10 million people vaccinated by March with two doses or if we prefer to have 20 million people with only one.”

The first flight with Sputnik V arrived on December 24. Photo: EFE.

However, and due to the doubts among the experts and the controversy, it was Vizzotti herself, number two in the Ministry of Health, who had to go out to clarify that the two doses will be applied.

“The Sputnik V vaccine is the only one whose vaccination scheme consists of two components, firstly, the Ad26 component, and after a minimum interval of 21 days, the second Ad5 component. Argentina plans to administer them according to this indication,” said the official in a thread of tweets with which he tried to tone down the speculation.

As Clarín learned, once the 300,000 doses of the second component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine land on Saturday, another 4,700,000 vials will arrive from India or South Korea. The doses will come in installments.

It is the intention that at least one flight – again, in addition to the one that will arrive this Saturday – occurs before the end of January. “In this we go to day to day, talking to Russia and putting together the travel scheme,” explained the source, for whom the pace of the campaign does not justify declining the horizon announced by President Alberto Fernández at the beginning of December.

In other words, by February there should be enough doses to vaccinate 10 million people, “with the possibility of adding another 5 million in the summer months,” said the person consulted.

Aerolineas Argentinas already went to Moscow to look for the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines, on a flight that arrived in Argentina on December 24 with the first 300,000 doses that are already being applied.

A report released by Nomivac (Federal Register of Nominalized Vaccination) shows that a total of 138,218 people had already been vaccinated in 477 localities throughout the country, all of them health personnel.

Buenos Aires is the province with the highest number of vaccinated people, with a total of 46,670 people, followed by Córdoba (14,123), Santa Fe (8,582) and the City of Buenos Aires (7,950).

JPE