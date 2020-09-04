Three new players from Paris SG have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of infected within the club to six and these cases further complicating the club’s resumption in Ligue 1. “The latest SarsCoV2 PCR tests carried out within the Paris Saint-Germain squad confirm the result of three new positive cases. These players follow the appropriate health protocol”, announced Thursday evening the club of the capital on Twitter.

• Are holidays in Ibiza at the origin of this cluster?

The three new players positive for the coronavirus within the workforce of PSG are the striker Mauro icardi, the Guardian Keylor Navas and the captain Marquinhos, was confirmed by France Bleu Paris this Friday. These are in addition to the three already communicated, those of Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro paredes. All these men have in common the fact that they spent a few days on vacation in Ibiza at the end of August. But according to internal sources, some of them showed symptoms before arriving in the Balearic archipelago, leaving the door open to earlier contamination.

As specified by the club’s press release, all follow the health protocol, namely the placement in quarantine at their home and the ban from taking part in group training and competitions over the next fourteen days.



• Can Paris know of other positive cases in the coming hours?

In theory, yes. The concern now on the Parisian side is to see the list grow with new contact cases, the incubation period still being active. This could also be the case in selection: the goalkeeper n ° 2 of the France team, Steve mandanda, has tested positive for Covid-19 twice and had to leave Clairefontaine this Friday morning, while Kylian Mbappé and Presnel Kimpembe are part of the gathering of the Blues.

• Will the LFP relax the health protocol to avoid another postponement of Lens-PSG?

PSG must resume in Ligue 1 on September 10 against Lens. But the appearance of these new cases is fearful of the worst, even if a postponement seems a little less imminent with the relaxation of the health protocol decided by the Professional Football League (LFP).

Until then, the League could decide on a postponement from four positive cases detected within the club over eight rolling days. According to the amended protocol, validated by the League but which had to be brought to the attention of the Ministry of Sports, it will now be sufficient for 20 players including a goalkeeper to be negative, out of a list of 30 communicated by the club, to maintain a meeting. The executive director general of the LFP Didier Quillot did not specify when this measure would come into force.

PSG, which had already postponed the resumption of training to Friday, may have to delay it further and the workforce will be forced to train in small groups, as the League had hitherto required.

• What is the reaction on the Lens side?

It’s a cold shower for the Sang et Or. The northern club had already agreed to postpone its match against PSG, the first in Ligue 1 at Bollaert for nine years, postponed from August 29 to September 10 at the request of the Parisians, to allow partners to Neymar to breathe after their journey to the Champions League final. A good will which for some supporters is turning against them today.

The photographs of Parisian players in Ibiza broadcast on social networks, parading on yachts off the island popular with football stars, with relative respect for barrier gestures despite the club’s instructions, is difficult to pass for some . “It’s all fuck up after already a first postponement. There, to go on vacation together, with night outings … It was sure that would happen”, railed on his side Loïc Willer, president of the North Devils, a group of Lensois supporters.

• Is the PSG-OM match threatened?

Scheduled for next September 13, three days after the match against Lens, the reception of Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes is also compromised. Not so much on the holding or not of the meeting but more on the sporting nature of this shock of Ligue 1. With six players on the floor, Thomas tuchel will likely face a puzzle to build his starting XI. Sporting equity risks being more than undermined at the start of the season.

