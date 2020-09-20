The coronavirus pandemic it has left in our life a series of actions that we were not used to. Bringing the mask with us is essential, same as him hand gel in our bags or backpacks. All the hygienic measures that are in our power are necessary to prevent new infections from COVID-19.

Yes, we must be careful with the products we buy since, in the case of masks, many do not have the necessary characteristics to be able to adequately protect ourselves against the virus. The same happens with disinfectant gels, since not all of them are valid to act against the disease.

Therefore, here we leave you a series of effective and approved products for good protection against COVID-19:

Hygienic masks

They are those made with textile material and that obey the regulations UNE 0065 in cotton fabric. They are approved and reused and you can find them in different colors and designs.

Surgical masks

They are the ones that are usually carried by the toilets and in their design there is a metal piece fitted on the nose that allows them to bend. These masks, unlike the hygienic ones, are disposable and it is not recommended to use them for more than four hours in a row.

ISDIN Germisdin

Although there are many disinfectant gels, this 120 ml disinfects hands while hydrating the skin. This made in Spain and is composed of a 70% alcohol, plus glycerin, aloe vera to hydrate, lime extract (contains antimicrobial properties) and grape extract (with antioxidant properties). It can be purchased for a price of 6.49 euros.

Germil Net

In addition to Isdin, there is another 100 ml hydroalcoholic gel that thanks to Aloe Vera it allows to have hydrated hands and thus avoid that they do not dry out due to the continued use of all the gels when we go to any establishment. In this case, It is priced at 3.99 euros.

EastPoint

This infrared thermometer has a high sensitivity sensor, which favors your reliability. In addition, it offers facilities when it comes to reading the temperature since its screen changes color depending on the degrees: green, orange and red. Too can read the temperature of an object. The product has a price of 43.34 euros.

CocoBear

This temperature meter offers great safety and precision. Like the above, too can measure the temperature of an object. Among the differences with the EastPoint is the price. In this case, this thermometer has a price 39.99.