In Lille (North), Paris, Lyon (Rhône) or Montpellier (Herault), 20 million French people experienced their first evening of curfew, Saturday, October 17. As 9 pm approaches on a Lille terrace, the restaurant owner reminds customers that the establishment must close its doors. Customers have to go home. “It’s misery. 8:30 p.m., no more social life, it’s over!“, testifies a client, in the Sunday, October 18 edition of 19/20. “It’s true that it’s not too easy to adapt, when you’re a student, on weekends, you want to enjoy a bit”, explains a local resident.



Since Saturday, October 17, a dozen large cities have been subject to a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. In the streets of Paris, the contrast is striking with the usual atmosphere of a Saturday evening. The police are stepping up the checks. Those who work must have an employer certificate. Offenders risk a fine of 135 euros. Saturday October 17 in Paris, the curfew seemed generally respected.