The atmosphere is sad Saturday, October 17 at 11:30 p.m. near the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where the journalist from France Télévisions Nicolas Carvalho is. Usually Saturday night is extremely lively and bright. Everything is closed and the streets are almost deserted. The manager of a bar made the same turnover as usual because customers came earlier and consumed more. Shortly after 9 p.m., an undeclared demonstration started against this health curfew. These protesters risk a fine of 135 euros.

AT Lille (North) also, the curfew has been in effect since 9 p.m. Crowded, the Grand’Place emptied in a few minutes, noted the journalist from France Télévisions EMilie Cocq. Some restaurateurs have never closed so early in their thirty-year career. The police have started pedestrian and road checks around the Lille metropolis to ensure that the curfew against the coronavirus is respected.

The JT

The other subjects of the news