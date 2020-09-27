According to an evaluation by researchers, herd immunity is said to have occurred in a city. 66.1 percent of people were infected with the corona virus.

According to researchers, the Brazilian city of Manaus is said to be approaching or even reaching herd immunity.

According to this, 66.1 percent of the population is said to have been infected with the corona virus *.

One immunologist described herd immunity as “a sign that the government has failed”.

Manaus – As a "mild flu" had Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 downplayed several times and attracted attention through statements like these. Meanwhile has Brazil more than 4.6 million infected people since the beginning of the pandemic recorded, almost 140,000 people are on Covid-19 died (Source: John Hopkins University, September 25, 2020, 11.15 a.m.). Now researchers are reporting one professionally unchecked evaluation from the so-called Herd immunity, which is the population of the Brazilian city of Manaus approaches or which it has possibly already reached.

Coronavirus in Brazil: herd immunity in Manaus? – Stagnating case numbers

As the researchers write in their "preprint", the coronavirus is said to be in the Brazilian city Manaus, which has almost 1.8 million inhabitants are no longer spreading as strongly as at the beginning of the Pandemic. The reason for this is that it is estimated that up to two thirds of the population has already been infected. The city recorded the first Covid-19 case on March 13. By April, the number of new infections in Manaus had risen rapidly, while this number fell within the months of May to September. The researchers conclude on the so-called Herd immunity.

Herd immunity is a technical term that was heard more and more frequently as the coronavirus pandemic progressed. It is an indirect protection against a contagious disease that arises when a large part of the population is already – through developed antibody or the protection of a vaccination – is immune to the pathogen.

Achieving herd immunity "naturally is dangerous because many people would die," said Mary of Kerkhove, the Covid-19 commissioner of the World Health Organization (WHO), at the end of August, including that "German Medical Journal" reported. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said: "There is not a single infectious disease that has been brought under control by relying on natural immunity."

Coronavirus: Preprint on herd immunity – 66.1 percent of the population in Manaus infected?

A team from Institute of Tropical Medicine at the University of Sao Paulo has a total of more than a thousand samples of Blood donors analyzed. In the evaluation, 44 percent contained the samples antibody against the coronavirus. The number of infections could be estimated at 66.1 percent, based on the fact that antibodies decrease over time.

But the study has some weaknesses. On the one hand, there are samples from blood donors not representative for the population, as the researchers themselves point out. However, they describe their method of obtaining data as a “logistically feasible alternative”. On the other hand, corresponds to the recorded Antibody level more than double of one Antibody study, in the Manaus Was carried out at the end of May.

Assuming that the population in Manaus indeed Herd immunity they paid a heavy price. Based on projections, the “preprint” shows that 0.28 percent of those infected in the city died. Like the “Mirror” reported, this corresponds to a Covid-19 death of 400 infected people and compared to Munich, for example, an extremely high value. Here are official information from the city of Munich According to 1.5 million residents, a total of 223 died as a result of an infection (As of September 25, 2020). That would be broken down Covid-19 dead of more than 6500 corona infected people.

Coronavirus: Herd immunity a “sign that the government is failing”

immunologist Florian Krammer from Mount Sinau Hospital in New York spoke up on September 22nd. Based on the path that Brazil had gone in the pandemic, he believed that herd immunity was possible there.

immunologist Florian Krammer from Mount Sinau Hospital in New York spoke up on September 22nd. Based on the path that Brazil had gone in the pandemic, he believed that herd immunity was possible there.

However, he took a clear position: "Herd immunity is through natural infection no strategybut a sign that the government has failed to control an outbreak and has paid for it with lost lives." However, it remains unclear for the time being whether Manaus is really the first region in the world to have herd immunity.