Coronavirus Finns’ will to fight begins to wane – More than 1,800 people answered HS’s corona survey, which revealed what is the most difficult right now

Everyday life without other people is boring and gray, readers of HS say. Self-knowledge can help you cope.

Finns are tired and frustrated by corona restrictions. HS published a questionnaire on the subject at the end of January, and in a few days more than 1,800 responses had come in. Many clearly have a need to open up on the subject.

Now enough has been brought home, says many of the respondents. And although many Finns enjoy themselves outdoors or even alone in the woods, they limit everything, says a 34-year-old family woman who responded to the survey and says that she enjoys being at home and with loved ones.