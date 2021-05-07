Coronavirus Finns living in Nepal talk about the mood of the country with wild coron numbers: “There is great concern and panic in the air”

The coronavirus situation in Nepal has deteriorated rapidly. The effects are particularly visible in the capital, Kathmandu, but the pandemic is plaguing the entire country, right down to Mount Everest and remote villages.

Coronavirus situation Nepal has gotten out of hand. It was already felt last week on the streets of the country’s capital, Kathmandu, says a missionary working for the Mission Society in Nepal. Mimosa Hedberg.

“Hospitals are full, corona testing sites are full, there is great concern and panic in the air,” Hedberg, who returned to Finland a week ago, describes.

Hedberg himself queued for a corona test last week before traveling back to Finland. Hundreds of people were present and there was no information about the safety intervals. Wealthier people walked past the queue for the test.

Sick people are sitting on the streets outside hospitals because there is absolutely no space inside. The director of a large Kathmandu hospital appealed to the public on television that one should not go to the hospital unless there is a real emergency, as patients cannot be treated.

“In Hindu-dominated Nepal, it is customary to burn bodies. Incinerators are full, and bodies are burned day and night. It tells its own story of the situation, ”Hedberg says.

Restrictions vary by county. In Kathmandu, for example, shops are only open from 7 to 9 in the morning. As a result, crowds rush to buy food for their families, and people are worried about the adequacy of food. Otherwise, there is no permission to move on the streets, Hedberg says.

The bodies of people who died of the coronavirus were burned along the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 3rd.­

Nepal the poor situation is a direct reflection of the wild coronavirus situation in India. There are 1,700 kilometers of common, open borders between the countries. Migrant workers are moving on both sides. Although there is talk of increasing border controls, it is very difficult to implement in practice.

“Nepal and India are virtually inseparable. The openness of the border is probably wondered about in Finland, but it is practically a lifeline for Nepal, ”says a Finn living near the border. Erik Salminen.

In January, Salminen moved to Nepal to work on a water and development project funded by Finland, Nepal and the EU and led by the Finnish Consulting Group. He lives in the small town of Dadeldhura in western Nepal.

According to Salminen, the coronavirus situation worries locals, but the streets do not show the same panic as in Kathmandu. Dadeldhura has fewer people and is far from major population centers.

The restrictions are also a bit looser, as you can go for walks. Grocery stores and pharmacies will be open only a couple of hours a day from tomorrow. However, according to locals, hospitals are also full in Dadeldhura.

Usually Salminen would travel along the surrounding areas as part of a water and sanitation project, but now he stays at the home office in accordance with local government regulations.

However, there are wild rumors through the project’s local employees, Salminen says.

“There are rumors here that there are whole villages in remote areas with fever,” Salminen says. “However, this information cannot be confirmed. People are unwilling or unable to apply for tests and the state of health care is poor. If Korona gets to spread here, the consequences could be very serious. ”

Salminen is aware that local leaders in more remote areas have been flown to hospitals for treatment.

The coronavirus is likely to have spread to the villages once those working in Kathmandu have returned to their home villages to escape the confinement.

“Currently, the focus is on the border and in Kathmandu, but what is the situation in a couple of weeks in the mountain villages? There is already worrying news, ”Mimosa Hedberg reflects.

Infections is now confirmed at an average of 20 per hundred thousand inhabitants, or about 8,600 per day. Nepal has about 31 million inhabitants.

At worst, as many as 44 percent of the tests performed in Nepal have been found to be positive, meaning that almost every second applicant has developed a coronavirus.

The figures do not tell the whole truth. There is a strong stigma associated with the coronavirus, Hedberg says. Therefore, many skip testing or even hide their symptoms.

“Landlords may even put tenants in the yard if they find Korona,” Hedberg says.

The pace of vaccination in Nepal has stalled and vaccination deliveries are coughing.

Early spring Nepal still had a fairly peaceful time. In April, society began to be opened and the closure ended.

Nepal lives off tourism, and the fall tourist season and mountaineering season were completely gone, Hedberg says. So the Mount Everest climbing season recently opened with hope.

Despite precautions, the coronavirus is now rampant in the base camp of the famous mountain.

According to official data, only four cases of corona have been detected in the base camp, however The Washington Post according to dozens of people have been flown to the hospital from the mountainside. Several people have publicly reported being infected with Everest.

Eventually the rapid spread of the virus can also be explained by the fact that people in Nepal have had much more to worry about, say both Hedberg and Salminen.

The country has been in political chaos throughout the spring. Domestic policy disputes have distracted the government from addressing the disease situation, even though the deteriorating coronavirus situation in India was well known in the country.

Long closure periods have already marked the depletion of sources of income in Nepal, one of the poorest countries in the world.

Hedberg fears that the coronavirus will drive Nepal to a worse situation than India.

“India also has poor resources, but Nepal’s ability to respond to the crisis is very weak. The poorest people in Nepal, the disabled and minorities suffer the most. They don’t have the money to buy food or medicine very soon. ”