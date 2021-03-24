Coronavirus Finns living abroad tell how the real “Lockdown” revolutionized life and how to cope with it

Three expatriate Finns tell how they have managed in the midst of tight corona closures and give their best tips for enduring the situation.

In Finland the last few days have been shaken by hard action to incite the corona epidemic. Restrictions on movement have been prepared for a long time, but final decisions have not yet been made.

Prime Minister’s Office published a draft of its presentation on Wednesday a separate law on temporary restrictions on freedom of movement and close contacts. According to it, you could be outdoors with up to two people, but spending time in shopping malls, for example, would be prohibited. For example, you should go to work, school, grocery store and post office.

The performance also includes mask escape in areas where movement is restricted.

Finland “Lockdown” has so far not been as tight as “lockdown” in many other countries. Strict curfews were imposed around the world as early as last spring. In Spain, for example, for a long time children did not even get out to play.

In this story, three expatriate Finns tell how they have survived the tight corona locks. They also give their best tips for dealing with the situation.

In Germany towards the end of the year, the sudden worsening of the corona situation has gradually leveled off with strict restrictive measures. Now, society has begun to slowly open up after mid-December interest rate hikes. Barbers and hairdressers opened their doors in early March. There have been no completely unlimited services in Germany since the epidemic began.

Resident in Berlin Noora Laine-Müller, 32, moved to Berlin with her husband and 3- and 5-year-old children in August 2020. The family moves at certain intervals due to Noora’s husband’s work. Before Berlin, the family lived in Tallinn and had time to experience the spring 2020 mobility restrictions there as well.

“There were also playgrounds in Tallinn. Compared to the current situation in Estonia, the situation was quite different. Then there was not much to do but be at home or go to a nearby park to play ball. ”

In Berlin Laine-Müller works for a search engine optimization company and works as an entrepreneur in well-being. In addition, she studies distance learning, among other things, as a nutrition counselor and as a yoga teacher.

During the corona closure from December to March, only grocery stores and pharmacies were open in the city. Schools and kindergartens were almost completely closed, as were Sports Venues. Because of this in February, the Berliners got excited about skiing and sledding, among other things. There has been a mask obsession in Berlin since the spring.

“Besides, only one out-of-household person was allowed to meet at the time of the lock, it felt very tight. The same restriction applied to meeting indoors and outdoors, ”says Laine-Müller.

“Yes, it called for flexibility when I was home with young children for several months. In addition, my husband and I both have fixed working hours even when we are far away. Fortunately, in Germany, each parent received one year of additional sick leave, for about ten children. ”

Now schools and kindergartens are open. Admittedly, there are still some restrictions in Laine-Müller’s kindergarten, for example, to keep children in certain groups and not to mix groups.

There has been no curfew in Berlin. The situation is different, for example, in Bavaria, where Laine-Müller’s in-laws live.

“At Christmas, there was a curfew from nine in the evening. When we drove to Christmas, we were afraid we would arrive on time or the police would stop. ”

Although the year has been full of work-life balance, and at times it has been difficult to have our own time, Laine-Müller feels the year has been important.

“My mood point of view this has been a positive year, as I have done meaningful things for oneself and developed myself. I’ve been studying remotely and find new friends through social media from around the world. “

“It would certainly have been different to be alone, without any social contacts.”

Brazilian Resident in Rio de Janeiro Seppo Suomela, 62, has had time to see the entire pandemic in Brazil. The first infections in the country were detected after the spring 2020 carnival. Since then, infections have been reported more than 11.5 million. Only the United States has found more.

Suomela is a doctor by training and has worked for the World Health Organization (WHO), among others. Now he works as a freelance journalist, among other things.

Suomela has lived in Rio Copacabana for 14 years. In his view, the interest rate crisis in Brazil has been exacerbated by, among other things, the country’s high inequality and the lack of a national interest rate strategy and program, as well as the entanglement of politics in public health decisions. The virus almost inevitably spreads in poor favelas with no running water and a huge population density.

Perhaps the worst local epidemics in the world have taken place Manaus, the capital of the Amazon state.

“In Manaus, the virus passed through almost the entire population. The state health care network is fragile and transportation to it is difficult. In January, the intensive care units ran out of hospital oxygen and there were simply not enough staff. Eventually, hospitals had to turn people away, with about 20 to 30 percent of the dead dying at home. ”

In Rio began the second wave in November and the incidence is on the rise. In Manaus in late December the new virus variant that has emerged is now spreading to other parts of the country.

“As the new virus variant has also affected people who have already had coronary heart disease in Manaus, the same can be assumed elsewhere.”

Suomela herself suffered a corona at home last spring. Respiratory symptoms continued for about three months after recovery.

“My biggest concern is that I don’t know if the disease I already have or the Coronavac or Astra Zeneca vaccines in use in the country will protect me from the new variant. The lack of power places scares many. ”

Movement restrictions began in Rio a year ago in March-April. You were only allowed to leave your home to shop, a pharmacy or go outside.

“I live with my spouse on a busy main street, and Copacabana is never quiet. But then it was. The street was quieter than in Finland on Christmas Eve. ”

Outdoors received, but not on the beach.

“Rio is a beach town and people love the beach. Closing them was an emotionally big thing for Rio people, a bit like closing forests in Finland. ”

Due to the onset of the second wave, there has been a partial travel ban in Rio for about a week from 11pm to 5pm.

“During that time, all unnecessary movement is forbidden, but of course you can go to work or to the on-call pharmacy. This time, the beaches are also open, but I assume they will be closed again, even though the decision is politically sensitive. Even in Rio, the intensive care units of hospitals are starting to fill up. ”

In February The third wave of the pandemic was under way in Catalonia, Spain, which led to severe restrictions on, for example, business. Now the number of infections is declining, however among other things, Spaniards still have to stay in their homes due to a travel ban due to the pandemic;.

Kalle Peura, 26, moved to Barcelona, ​​Spain to study at the Conservatori Liceu School of Music in the fall of 2019. When the school was told in March 2020 that students should pick up their instruments at home for safety, the Deer was on tour in Finland.

After a couple of days, it became known that the school would be closed for two weeks. The closure lasted for six months, so the Deer stayed in Finland with his parents in Kauhava. Fortunately, the piano was already there.

“I studied remotely from Finland, played my videos and sent them to Barcelona.”

In the Barcelona apartment, he would not have even had a piano, but time would have passed while waiting for the school to open.

“My schoolmates who stayed in Barcelona spent a month in tight lock, as did my Finnish family of acquaintances living in the city.”

In Barcelona, ​​you were not even allowed to leave home for a month to go outside, only to go to the shop and pharmacy.

In September 2020 The deer moved back to Barcelona as studies on the ground continued. However, the corona pandemic has not affected the study much, Peura estimates.

“Studying classical music is a lot of your own, independent practice at school. Of course, the side is missing that I can’t perform now. ”

The rest of life is affected by the pandemic. Public transport has reduced its number of passengers and, on the other hand, limited the number of passengers. Similarly, in restaurants and bars, customer seats are limited. Some places follow restrictions regularly and some do not.

“The way of life of Spaniards includes sitting outside in the evening, but now the sociality inherent in the folk nature is excluded. Some still go to the restaurants to buy beer and drink it outside. ”

The deer says he has been thinking about how the country’s service sector is suffering and people’s malaise is increasing. Jobs are going below and there are more homeless people on the streets.

In Barcelona, ​​there is talk of a corona bubble. People living together form one bubble, and currently there can be no more than two bubbles inside. Living in a four-person cabin has required flexibility.

“Since there are four in our bubble, we need to make sure that not too many people from different bubbles get together.”

The deer says he prefers meeting friends outdoors.

“We’re going to sit in the park among the people who live here, of course it helps that it’s already almost 20 degrees warm here.”