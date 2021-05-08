Coronavirus Finns have been among the most satisfied EU citizens with the way their own government has handled the interest rate crisis

Only four per cent of Finns said they were very satisfied with the work of the EU institutions during the pandemic. Only eleven countries are more dissatisfied with their government.

Finns have been among the most satisfied with EU citizens’ handling of the interest rate crisis by their own government, according to two Eurobarometers. Surveys have been conducted recently in October-November and this year in February-March, but the results have only recently been published.

At the end of last year, 81 per cent of Finns were satisfied or very satisfied Sanna Marinin (sd) government actions. However, the proportion of satisfied people fell to 69 per cent in a survey conducted in February-March.

At the end of last year, Denmark and Luxembourg were even more satisfied with the government’s actions than Finland, with 85 per cent of citizens in both countries saying they were satisfied or very satisfied with the government’s actions at that time.

In the survey earlier this year, the Finns were above satisfied with the Danes and Luxembourgers, as well as the Dutch. In Sweden, which has its own corona line, 60 per cent were satisfied and 40 per cent dissatisfied in the February-March survey.

Situation in terms of people’s feelings and corona has naturally lived in all member states. Published in March In the HS poll 63 per cent of Finns were satisfied or quite satisfied with the corona measures of the Marin government. Dissatisfied accounted for 33 percent.

Published in mid-April In the HS poll support for the prime minister’s sdp fell for the first time to less than 20 per cent since march last year, when the corona epidemic began to plague Finland. The support of basic Finns was 21.6 per cent, compared with 19.7 per cent in the SDP.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš arrived at an informal EU summit in Porto, Portugal, on Friday.­

At EU level feelings of satisfaction seem to be divided in the middle of the Union. At the end of last year, in fourteen member states, the majority of the people were dissatisfied with the actions of their own government, while in thirteen countries those who were satisfied formed a majority like the Finns.

In the February-March survey, more people were satisfied than dissatisfied in only eleven member states, compared to a majority in 24 countries last summer. In Latvia, the proportion of dissatisfied people was the highest, at 79 per cent. In Latvia, there have been about seven times as many corona deaths in relation to the population as in Finland.

In a more recent survey, 49% of EU citizens said they were disappointed with the way the various EU institutions have handled the interest rate crisis. 43% of respondents said they were satisfied with the Union’s action.

In Finland, people were slightly more dissatisfied with the EU institutions than in the EU on average. 13% of respondents were completely dissatisfied with the Union and 41% were somewhat dissatisfied. Only four per cent of Finns said they were very satisfied with the work of the EU institutions during the pandemic.

The previous Eurobarometer was conducted in all 27 EU countries in October-November 2020 and interviewed 27,034 people. A more recent February-March Eurobarometer interviewed 38,743 EU citizens.