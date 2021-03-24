Coronavirus Finnish research: Pfizer’s and Biontech’s coronavirus vaccine is also effective against the South African variant, although less

“I think this is an exceptionally effective vaccine,” says Ilkka Julkunen, Professor of Virology.

Pfizer and the immune protection boosted by the Biontech coronavirus vaccine is effective Finnish research also involved in the widespread viral variant in South Africa, which is able to partially evade immunity.

The antibodies generated by the vaccine effectively inhibited both the previous virus strain and the faster-spreading British strain in laboratory experiments. Against the South African conversion, the potency was clearly lower.

“However, 92% of those vaccinated have neutralizing antibodies after two doses of vaccine, which are likely to provide at least some protection against the South African variant,” says Professor of Virology at the University of Turku. Ilkka Julkunen.

Julkusen’s group has conducted the research together with researchers from the University of Helsinki. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Julkusen it is not yet known what the protective level of antibodies is. Also, the immune response measured in the laboratory does not tell all about the protection a person receives.

In addition to antibodies, the immune system is otherwise stimulated by vaccination and has a role to play in fighting the disease.

“With vaccination, a person’s own immune system is kind of awakened. When he becomes infected, the body’s immune response responds more quickly to the infection, preventing a serious illness in many people who have already received a single dose of the vaccine. ”

The amount of antibodies generated by the vaccine and also against the South African variant was higher than that obtained from natural infection. The study compared the levels of antibodies raised by the vaccine with those raised by a mild, home-infected infection.

Julkunen estimates that the immunity that arises from the South African variant also has the same effect on the Brazilian variant. It is also known to somewhat evade the immune protection that results from infection and therefore cause re-infections.

“The Brazilian variant has the same mutations in key places as the South African variant.”

Julkusen and the study of the partners has been performed on samples obtained from healthcare personnel treating coronavirus patients in Turku and Helsinki. Their vaccination began on December 28th.

A total of 180 human samples are included in the study.

Even after the first vaccination, most people develop antibodies. Their ability to inhibit viral replication was studied in cell cultures.

Anti-viral antibodies were developed in 60-70% of vaccinees after the first injection.

After the second injection, immune responses increased 3 to 5-fold.

“Overall, at least with the working-age Pfizer vaccine, the immunity is very good. Virtually all vaccinees develop a good or very good immune response. I think this is an exceptionally effective vaccine, ”says Julkunen.

He reminds that the research has been carried out with the support of the Academy of Finland and non-profit foundations and has not been funded by vaccine manufacturers.