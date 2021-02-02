Coronavirus Finnish Institute of Occupational Health: There is no reason for the widespread use of FFP-class protective equipment in Finland – They are not enough for everyone, says the expert: “A surgical mask is enough for everyday use”

FFP2 masks are not enough for everyone in Finland, says an expert from the National Institute of Occupational Health.

In Finland, the Government will discuss its position this week national mask recommendation.

The National Institute for Occupational Health, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) submitted their mask reports to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health at the end of last week. The study is justified by the fact that in Central Europe some countries have issued recommendations and regulations on the use of more effective masks. The actual recommendation in Finland is given by the THL, which it prepares on the basis of the Ministry’s instructions.

There is special talk now FFP2-compliant respirators that better protect their wearer than other types of face masks. By FFP standardized mask is meant a half-face mask that protects its wearer from aerosols floating in the air, unlike mouthguards and cloth masks. The FFP shield is supposed to sit completely tight on the face and the main difference to the so-called patch mask is that the side leakage is very much smaller. The mask thus covers the nose and mouth like a muzzle.

In German shops and public transport, for example, hospital-level mouthguards, so-called surgical masks or KN95, N95 or FFP2 protectors, must now be used. A fabric face mask is no longer enough, but the mask should be more effective than a fabric mask. The KN95 and N95 protectors are the Chinese and American version of the European FFP2.

Social and health Ministry instructed the National Institute of Occupational Health to find out whether FFP-class protective equipment should be introduced more widely in Finland as well, and the National Institute of Occupational Health published a bulletin on the subject today. According to it, there is no reason for the wider use of FFP-class protectors in Finland.

“A surgical mask is enough for everyday use, and FFP2-level respirators do not need to be used more widely in Finland,” says the Director General of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health. Antti Koivula in the bulletin.

What is an FFP protector?

“The FFP shield, or filterable half mask, is a personal protective equipment that protects the respiratory system from liquids or particles, or aerosols, in the air,” says the senior expert. Erja Mäkelä About the Institute of Occupational Health.

“The mouth-nose guard does not protect against aerosols, but against very small and large droplets.”

FFP2 mask protects the user from, for example, small virus particles floating in the air. It should be used if you are exposed to harmful amounts in your work, such as rock dust, sand dust, hardwood dust or heavy metal particles. Such work includes, for example, many work in mines, the loading of sand, the sanding of parquet or, if work is done in a space where it is welded.

The use of an FFP2 mask is also often recommended for short-term moisture damage inspections, exposure to animal dust or dry sanding of the bottom of a boat. Some air pollutants are carcinogenic or allergenic, and work must not be carried out without proper personal protection in accordance with occupational safety instructions if there are so many harmful aerosols that they can cause health hazards.

FFP2 standard The use of the mask also effectively protects against coronavirus infection, but Mäkelä still does not recommend that all Finns use it.

“If FFP2 protectors were used in general, they would not be enough against the coronavirus in everyone’s use,” says Mäkelä.

According to him, the production of FFP2 masks in Finland is not enough for everyone to adopt them. If everyone used FFP2 masks on shopping trips and public transport and always replaced them after use for hygiene reasons, they would run out and, according to Mäkelä, they would not be enough for those who really need FFP2 masks.

“Foreign production is now limited,” says Mäkelä.

According to Mäkelä, an ordinary citizen now has no reason to change all the masks they use to FFP2 masks so that they do not run out. However, they can be used at discretion in higher risk situations, such as long train journeys where long periods of time are spent indoors with others.

Mouthguards have been found to have a protective effect when used properly, so they should be used in public places instead of FFP2 masks. According to medical experts, the coronavirus is transmitted primarily through droplets.

“ The FFP2 mask does not sit at all on a person with a beard.

In addition, FFP2 class According to Mäkelä, a respirator only protects against aerosols if it fits well on the face and there are no air gaps between the edge and the skin.

“One should find a perfectly suitable protection for everyone and the use should be in accordance with the hygiene instructions,” says Mäkelä.

“Significant amounts of protective equipment would be consumed if everyone used them properly according to hygiene guidelines.”

In hygiene practices, many mask users have room for improvement. In addition, the FFP2 mask, for example, does not fit snugly enough at all for a person with a beard because the beard remains below the edge of the mask.

In work where a respirator is necessary, the employer may provide the bearded worker with a fan guard with a hood or helmet. When used against infectious diseases, such a protector is difficult to clean well between uses.

In the pharmacy The price of an FFP2 mask is three to four euros a piece, but by ordering a large package from an online store, the price per piece may be lower.

FFP masks are not self-washable and are disposable. In Mäkelä’s opinion, investing in the FFP2 mask would be completely useless for many in private use, as the risk of infection can also be sufficiently reduced with a mouth-nose guard if at the same time taking care of the safety gaps.

“And not all of these FFP masks would be able to buy enough. They are more expensive than mouth and nose protectors, ”says Mäkelä.

If the employer requires you to wear an FFP2 mask or other mask, the employee must use it. The employer decides the matter on the basis of its risk assessment. In general, according to Mäkelä, more conventional mouth-nose guards are sufficient if they are used whenever people other than one’s own household are encountered. The risk of infection must also be taken into account at work during breaks, meals and in the locker room.

“At the same time, safety intervals are observed, we work remotely where possible and do not go to common parties or hobbies,” Mäkelä instructs.

Mouth and nose protection use has been shown to reduce infections, for example in hospital settings, which means that they also provide some protection for their users if used hygienically and especially if used by all. According to the Technology Research Center (Vtt), the filtration efficiency of fabric mask aerosols is slightly lower than that of a surgical mask and varies from mask to mask.

Mäkelä does not currently recommend valve masks at all for the prevention of coronavirus infections, as aerosols are released into the exhaled air from the exhalation valve.

“Further research on them would be needed, but in light of current knowledge, they cannot be recommended,” he says.

In spring the authorities also looked at how respirators and other protective equipment could be cleaned on a large scale. A project led by the Defense Forces the end result was that cleaning would become more expensive than producing new ones.

Mäkelä reminds that online stores may also sell counterfeit FFP2 masks, the effectiveness of which as respirators may not be as promised.

In a standard FFP2 mask There are always operating instructions in both Finnish and Swedish. The relevant information is also the CE marking, which should be followed by a four-digit number. It is the identification number of the notified body which monitors the quality of the protection device.