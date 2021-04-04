Coronavirus Finnish Freja Ulvestad Kärki handles Norway’s worst national crises – “We are not returning to the life we ​​once knew”

In addition to morbidity and mortality, a pandemic has many indirect consequences. In Norway, the Finnish Freja Ulvestad Kärki is responsible for the psychosocial monitoring of the pandemic.

When a serious crisis strikes, the phone of a Finn living in Norway rings.

Freja Ulvestad Kärki was on a spa vacation with her husband in Haapsalu, Estonia, when the man rushed to pick him up in front of the television. Something had happened in Oslo.

The news reported a bomb attack in the administrative district of central Oslo. Freja Ulvestad Kärkik might have been there if she hadn’t been on vacation.

It was July 22, ten years ago. A far-right terrorist killed a total of 77 Norwegians in central Oslo and on the island of Utøya. It was the most destructive attack on Norwegian soil during peacetime.

The next morning, Ulvestad Kärje received a request: can you organize psychosocial monitoring of the survivors of the terrorist attack and the relatives of the victims in Norway?

Ulvestad Kärki was just preparing a new national guidebook for Norway, which provides guidelines for dealing with national disasters.

His email contained a version of the guidebook, which he finalized at the spa with a loan machine ready for publication. He later took the lead in psychosocial monitoring of the terrorist attack, which continues to this day. Through the follow-up, he has met with all the survivors of the Norwegian terrorist attack and the relatives of the victims.

Freja Ulvestad Kärki works as a project manager in the Norwegian Board of Health, where she is responsible for the psychosocial monitoring of vulnerable groups in crises, major accidents and disasters.

Following the terrorist attack in Norway, it was considered that there was a special need for such a mission. A proactive model was built to deal with the crisis: the victims did not have to be in contact with the crisis services themselves, but each family was given a contact person from the municipality who is responsible for monitoring.

And now Norway, as elsewhere, is living in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. People get sick and die. Restrictions narrow lives and cause unemployment. No one knows when the pandemic is over.

Norway and Ulvestad Kärki began preparations for psychosocial surveillance of the corona epidemic in February 2020, even before the WHO declared the epidemic a pandemic.

The crisis affects everyone, but some worse than others, Ulvestad Kärki says.

“A lot of people are able to live well. There are people whose daily lives have become less stressful. There is time for yourself and your family. There are big differences between the different groups. ”

“Because of the pandemic, we are in a constant state of preparedness, which tests our resilience and creates constant stress and anxiety, especially, of course, in vulnerable groups,” says Freja Ulvestad Kärki.­

Those who suffer the most are otherwise in the most vulnerable position.

“People with mental health problems, the elderly, people with substance abuse problems, the chronically ill, vulnerable children, young people and families,” Ulvestad Kärki lists.

For example, there has already been an increase in domestic violence in many European countries, and the same phenomenon is now being seen in Norway. Mental health problems are also on the rise.

“The effects of the pandemic will be visible for a long time. We are no longer going back to the life we ​​once knew. For example, more mental health services will be needed, at least for a while. ”

March in mid-Norway, restrictions were severely tightened to prevent the spread of the modification virus. The capital Oslo took on the most severe restrictions since March last year’s society shutdown.

Kindergartens were closed for Easter week, a maximum of two outsiders are allowed to visit the homes, schools switched to distance learning. Offering alcohol in restaurants is prohibited, only takeaway food is allowed and specialty shops closed their doors.

There have been more than 98,000 infections in Norway and more than 670 deaths have been recorded. There are more than 79,000 infections and 846 deaths in Finland. The figures are from Sunday.

Problems in prevention, it is important to keep separate the consequences of the pandemic itself and the problems arising from the restrictions. In Norway, a psychosocial group led by Ulvestad Kärje provides information to authorities to support decision-making. Psychologists, substance abuse researchers, doctors and patient organizations, among others, are involved.

“In this situation, it is important to make both short-term and long-term plans,” says Freja Ulvestad Kärki.

In the short term, the key has been, among other things, to raise citizens’ awareness of the crisis, that “in a crisis we are responsible for each other,” Ulvestad Kärki describes. There have been campaigns to combat loneliness, such as Ring noen, call someone. The work has been helped by the strong spirit of Norwegian culture, which is called by the word in the country dugnad.

“In this situation, it is also interesting to observe the crisis awareness and resilience of different nations. Norway has a strong self-directed culture, where you trust yourself and your own solutions, ”says Ulvestad Kärki.

“By the way, there is a general perception in Norway that the concept of working spirit only exists in Norway, and I have tried to remind you that the same is known in Finland.”

Freja Ulvestad Kärki lives in Sarpsborg, Norway, about 90 kilometers from the capital Oslo. “I have a Norwegian family, but of course I myself will remain Finnish in Norway.”­

In the long term, Ulvestad Kärki is working on a national strategy for psychosocial surveillance that addresses pandemics in general, not just the corona pandemic. Norwegian municipalities play an important role in this respect.

There is a strong will in Norway to keep the whole country populated. There are more than 350 municipalities in the country, more than half of which have less than 4,500 inhabitants. According to the law that came into force last year, each municipality must have its own psychologist, who plays a key role in the aftercare of the crisis.

“In a long-term crisis, new models of cooperation must also be created, how aftercare is organized.”

Freja Ulvestad Kärki has lived in all the Nordic countries except Iceland. The Nordic tour began in 1986 in Stockholm, where Ulvestad Kärki trained as a psychologist at the university. In Stockholm, he led a neuropsychological research project at Karolinska Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ulvestad Kärki worked and continued his studies in Norway, after which he moved to Copenhagen, Denmark to lead the World Health Organisation’s work on violence prevention. From there he returned to Norway.

Ulvestad Kärki describes that he has “a full curriculum in knowledge of Nordic societies”.

He has been actively monitoring how the various Nordic countries are dealing with the interest rate crisis. Sweden’s corona deaths have been horrificed in Norway, but Finland has been admired. Ulvestad Kärki highlights, among other things, the Helsinki-Vantaa corona dogs and the closure of Uusimaa in the early stages of the pandemic.

“Here it would have been a special solution, but it was marveled at and admired.”

Norway appears to Ulvestad Kärje as an independent nation that stands behind its own solutions.

“Norway, for example, is not involved in the EU, and here we can go against the mainstream. We are on our own path, where we have our own strengths, although of course we want to cooperate with others. ”

According to Ulvestad Kärje, Finland’s crisis preparedness is still affected by wartime, unlike in Norway.

“The wars experienced in Finland are still in the back of my head, and they are constantly activated, for example, through movies. The war cannot be forgotten. A nation can gain strength from war experiences, or it can have a debilitating effect. I believe that it will strengthen Finland. ”

Norwegian the biggest national tragedy is the terrorist attack ten years ago, which will be remembered especially much this year. According to Ulvestad Kärje, lessons can be learned from past crises, but it is by no means unequivocal that crises would strengthen a nation.

“A terrorist attack is not forgotten, it is always below the surface. Many of the victims have long-term problems, because crisis work will never be completed. It is difficult to say whether the terrorist attack has strengthened the nation. Of course, once you have experienced a terrorist attack, know that it is possible. In the past, the idea would have been absurd. Work on it has accumulated a lot of new knowledge and research on national traumas. ”

Terrorist attacks are different tragedies than, for example, a pandemic. Even if the threat of terrorism persists, terrorist attacks themselves are often short-lived, usually politically motivated, and target a limited entity or specific people. Work on the prevention and treatment of trauma can begin soon after the event itself. If the perpetrator of the attacks and the motive for the act are known, it may, according to some studies, affect how the feelings evoked by the act can be dealt with.

“The act is as if understandable,” says Ulvestad Kärki.

The pandemic, on the other hand, affects us all, and is accompanied by strong uncertainty about its duration and its impact on both individuals and societies.

A pandemic has been like a litmus test for societies, revealing their values ​​and priorities, Ulvestad Kärki says.

“We have learned a lot about how societies organize, what values ​​the strategy chosen by each society reveals, and what groups are highlighted as at risk.”

Ulvestad Kärki believes that we will see ourselves in a new light as the pandemic gradually fails.

“I think we are also thinking of new ideas for what is important, in addition to which we know that such a crisis affecting the whole nation is possible. All of this may, at best, strengthen our crisis preparedness and resilience. ”