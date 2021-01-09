Coronavirus Finnair instructs passengers on Ivalo – Helsinki flights when they arrive in Helsinki for a corona test, although the extended testing should not have applied to domestic flights

Guidance for the test is special, as domestic passengers should not be guided to the test according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM).

On Sunday On January 10, passengers on a Finnair flight from Ivalo to Helsinki will be directed to a coronavirus test at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

Finnair has sent information to flight passengers by e-mail. The email states: “You will receive more detailed instructions and additional information about testing at the terminal. A strong recommendation for coronavirus testing affects almost all customers. ”

Guidance for the test is special, as domestic passengers should not be guided to the test according to the instructions of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) or the City of Vantaa.

On Friday at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport extended coronavirus testing was initiated, which received an order from STM. The aim is to test passengers from high-risk countries who do not have a certificate of a negative test result, a medical certificate for covid-19 disease or vaccination against the disease.

Borders Chairman of the Health Security Cooperation Group, Standby Director Pekka Tulokas STM confirms that the target group of the tests is still only traffic from abroad.

“In theory, it is possible that THL can recommend a particular flight for testing,” Tulokas says.

He himself had no information about the guidance for the test planned by Finnair for Sunday.

According to the newcomer, the matter still needs to be clarified. According to him, Helsinki-Vantaa would not even have enough testing capacity to test tourists on all domestic flights.

Operations Center master Jani Ceder Finavia says that there is not even a testing point in the lobby for those coming from domestic flights at the moment.

“There is no testing point because domestic passengers are not directed directly for testing,” Ceder says.

Finavia organizes testing activities at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport together with the City of Vantaa.

Ceder was also surprised to learn that Finnair is directing domestic passengers to the corona test.

“The airlines have been told that the test applies to flights abroad.”

Ceder says that if THL had recommended testing the flight in question, the information would also have come to Finavia, which is tasked with assisting in guiding passengers.

“It’s definitely not about that.”

Finnair’s communications did not comment on the test instructions for the Ivalo – Helsinki flight or whether passengers are directed to the corona test on other domestic flights as well.