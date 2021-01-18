Coronavirus Finland will start conducting coronavirus tests in Vaalimaa for those arriving from Russia

A new health form will be filled in for those arriving from Russia at the Imatra and Nuijamaa border crossings. The aim is to enhance health security at the eastern border.

Finland to start coronavirus testing of border crossings from Russia in Vaalimaa on Tuesday, inform Kymenlaakso and South Karelia social and health districts Kymsote and Eksote.

The test is optional. In addition, at the Imatra and Nuijamaa border crossing points, a new form will be filled in for some of those arriving from Russia, in which, among other things, the health status of the border crosser will be mapped.

The aim is to find out how many coronavirus infections come to Finland from Russia and to improve the health safety of the eastern border, says Kymsote’s Security and Risk Management Manager Jarno Rämä.

This is a three-week pilot project called for by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Russian The coronavirus situation is gloomy compared to Finland, especially in the surrounding areas, such as St. Petersburg. Finnish health authorities are concerned about, among other things, the possible introduction of new virus variants spread from neighboring countries.

In the past, health counseling has been offered to border crossers in Vaalimaa and guided from the border to test points in Kymenlaakso. From Tuesday, a coronavirus test can be taken at the border.

The test point is open every day from 10 am to 7 pm, when even the slightest traffic during the pandemic is busiest. The Russian-Finnish border has been closed to the majority of passengers since March last year.

According to Rämä, all passengers in passenger traffic, who are mainly Finnish and Russian dual citizens and holders of a Finnish residence permit, are referred to the coronavirus test for passport control.

“This is how we get information on how many refuse a test and how many already have a test certificate. The biggest goal is to find out how many asymptomatic carriers come to Finland from Russia, ”says Rämä.

Imatran and at the Nuijamaa border crossing points, an experiment will start on Tuesday, where border crossers will be given a new form to fill out. Among other things, the form surveys the state of health and asks for contact information.

Exoten Security and Preparedness Manager Kristiina Kapulainen according to which the border authority assesses to whom the form will be issued. Not everyone has to fill it. The border authority may also complete the form on behalf of the passenger.

The exotic infectious disease physician may later contact the border crosser to discuss this.

“The Border Guard assesses who could benefit from being contacted by an infectious disease doctor,” says Kapulainen.

He does not want to reveal what is asked on the form and on what basis it is given to the border crosser for completion.

The experiments will last at the three border crossing points of the South-East Finland Border Guard until 7 February.

The pandemic situation in Russia is the fourth worst in the world in terms of coronavirus infection rates. A total of more than 382,600 new coronavirus infections have been detected in Russia over the past two weeks. More cases have been reported in the last two weeks in the United States, Brazil and Britain.