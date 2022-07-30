Coronavirus | Finland may soon receive “omicron-tailored” vaccines – Who will benefit from the fourth vaccine now and who should wait?

The short-term effect of corona vaccines is good, but it fades. On the other hand, the effectiveness against serious disease is good, especially in basic health. We asked Hanna Nohynek, THL’s chief physician, who needs the fourth dose right now and who can still afford to wait.

Of the quarters distribution of corona vaccines has been expanded throughout Finland as well as in Pirkanmaa.

On July 18, THL issued a new recommendation that municipalities should offer fourth vaccine doses in July or at the latest from August 1 in stages to certain population groups. The groups are 70–79 years old, risk groups include 18–69 years old and 60–69 years old.

Chief physician of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), secretary of the national vaccination expert group (KRAR) Hanna Nohynek says that the availability of vaccines is currently good, and it seems to remain the same.

According to him, the short-term effect of the vaccination is very good, but it fades over time. None of the three doses have been able to protect sick and very elderly people from high-potency or long-term exposures. He says that based on data from Canada and Israel, as well as laboratory tests, the fourth dose increases their protection to the same level or even higher than it was immediately after the third vaccine.

Fourth the vaccine is not needed for the time being if you have already received three doses of the vaccine and had the corona virus. It doesn’t matter when you got the disease. According to Nohynek, THL will review the decision again at the turn of August and September. The availability of vaccines tailored to omicron transformation may then become a decisive factor in whether the fourth dose is given to those who have contracted the corona virus.

“If you have had the corona within six months, there is no rush yet. If it starts to be a long time, probably the next step is to get one more dose. Then the question is whether it would be good to have the micro-tailored vaccines that we hope to receive in September,” says Nohynek.

According to Nohynek, there should be no additional harm from the fourth dose, even if you have contracted the corona virus. Instead, it can cause transient fever, fatigue and pain at the injection site.

According to Nohynek, if you are under 60 years old, received the third vaccine about six months ago and have not yet suffered from the disease caused by the corona virus, the protection against serious disease is still very good. If the person has turned 60 and has mild underlying diseases, according to Nohynek, the risk of serious corona disease is relatively higher and an additional dose is appropriate.

Even sober it will take time before a long-lasting protective vaccine that would provide protection against different types of coronavirus is available for widespread use. According to him, the expectations have been aimed at, among other things, protein adjuvant vaccines and pansarbeco virus vaccines.

There are also vaccines administered to the nasal mucosa in clinical trials, which are hoped to prevent infections and infectivity better than current vaccines.

“It is still too early to say how many additional doses will be needed in the future and for whom. We don’t know how the virus mutates and how well-achieved immunity protects against it,” he says, reminding us that the BA5 variant is now spreading rapidly.

“Will there be new variants again, and how will our vaccines react to them? These are exactly the questions we need to think about carefully.”