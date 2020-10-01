Coronavirus Finland is fighting the coronavirus with infectious diseases, and soon it would be possible to close shopping center facilities and halve the number of passengers – these things are rubbing experts into law

“If the number of passengers has to be limited, it must not cause the driver to have to decide who is allowed to board and who is not,” says the Automotive and Transport Union AKT.

The temporary amendments to the law are due to enter into force as soon as possible, ie already this year. They would be valid until the end of June next year.

The temporary amendments to the law are due to enter into force as soon as possible, ie already this year. They would be valid until the end of June next year.

The new articles of the “normal time” law are intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, especially regionally, without the exceptional conditions and emergency preparedness in force in the spring. The Communicable Diseases Act is the most significant law that seeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The opinion praised the attempt to consolidate binding restrictive measures into a single law, but the desired clarity in regulation is still not considered to be achieved. In particular, traders criticized the over-measurement of the powers given to municipalities, for example.

The most drastic means of controlling the disease are intended for situations where the pandemic is so bad that recommendations and guidelines no longer help. The powers of municipalities and regional government agencies would increase so that they could even close public spaces in shopping malls and halve the maximum number of passengers on buses.

Some commentators believe that these restrictions on extreme situations would interfere with citizens’ fundamental rights and freedom of trade even more than the stand-by law, which was nevertheless subject to regulations issued by the entire government and also reviewed by Parliament.

Social and Health Services

The Communicable Diseases Act would give the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health the power to decide on substantial changes in social and health services for a period of three months.

“The proposed article is incompatible with the rule of law, and I suggest that it not be enacted,” says Professor of International Law and Human Rights Martin Scheinin.

At the regional level, during an exceptional pandemic, the regional government agency could order a municipality or other social services provider, for example, to increase treatment places, treat non-residents, concentrate patients in one hospital or provide health services even in a social housing unit.

The Association of Local and Regional Authorities considers the proposal justified, but requires that it be enacted in accordance with the Constitution, as it interferes with municipal self-government.

According to the Municipal Employers (KT), the bill has paid little attention to the effects of decisions on personnel. For example, the rules on overtime and rest periods could not be derogated from, as was the case under the Standby Act.

The nurses’ trade unions Tehy and Super point out that patient safety is already being jeopardized when there are not enough nurses.

Kindergartens and schools

A temporary article would be added to the Communicable Diseases Act, where the municipality and the regional government agency would have the right to decide on measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in early childhood education, ie in kindergartens and educational institutions of different levels.

These actions would include maintaining adequate distances for children and students and cleaning spaces and surfaces.

To date, kindergartens and schools have already complied with the hygiene recommendations of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

According to the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities, it remains unclear at what stage and under what criteria the municipality or regional government agency may decide to switch to mandatory hygiene measures at the risk of punishment. It is also unclear how, in practice in daycare centers, for example, sufficient distances for children would be monitored.

Schools have already been closed and can still be closed regionally under the old section of the Communicable Diseases Act. The Basic Education Act has also been amended temporarily so that contact and distance education can alternate.

Shopping malls and other customer premises

According to the Communicable Diseases Act, for example, public spaces in shopping malls could be closed by municipal decisions. Councilor Kirsi Ruuhonen the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health emphasizes that the law does not allow for the closure of stores in shopping malls.

“In practice, closure could mean, for example, public playgrounds in shopping malls. If the closure of the shopping center’s premises prevented access to the shops there, the closure of the premises could not be done. We still have some things to think about here, ”says Ruuhonen.

The municipality or regional government agency could demand that close contacts of customers should be prevented in shops, swimming pools and libraries. In the extreme case, swimming pools and libraries could be closed in part or in full for a fixed period of one month at a time.

This would be due to the high incidence of the disease or clusters whose chains of infection cannot be reliably traced.

“The proposed interventions in business activities are exceptional,” concludes Rakli, an association of property owners and developers, and the Association of Finnish Shopping Centers, according to which voluntary measures should continue to be sufficient.

“If the authority is given the right under the Communicable Diseases Act to ban the use of customer premises in whole or in part, the state must reimburse companies for the costs of closing the premises,” insists, for example, the Service Sectors Union Pam.

Passenger traffic

From now on, trains, buses and other means of transport should comply with the hygiene requirements of the current recommendations. The number of passengers could be limited by a decision of the authorities to half of the number that can be taken on board.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom could make a restriction decision for three months at a time.

The proposal has got carriers on their hind legs. The economic impact of the capping would be large: ticket revenues would decrease and maintaining the service level would increase costs.

“Halving the number of passengers would cause significant revenue losses. Restricting the number of passengers based on official decisions would put pressure on reducing the route network and reducing services, ”says Finnair.

“Studies show that public transport is not a significant source of supply chains. In VR’s train or bus traffic, no infection chain has started in public transport, and no coronavirus infection has been detected in our work during the entire pandemic, ”says VR.

Despite the seriousness of the epidemic situation, the Finnish Bus and Coach Association considers the bill to be too far-reaching and problematic in its regulatory mechanism.

“If passenger numbers have to be limited, it must not cause the driver to have to decide who is allowed to board and who is not. For example, a situation could arise in which a child traveling alone is not taken on a bus, ”says the Automobile and Transport Workers’ Union AKT.

The proposal that the number of passengers could also be reduced to less than half if, for example, the service provider required passengers to wear face shields has also caused confusion. However, the draft law does not introduce an actual mask requirement, so it remains unclear on what basis face shields could be required and who would control their use.

Correction 1.10. at 8pm: Under the Communicable Diseases Act, public spaces in shopping malls can be closed, but not supermarkets, shops or stone-foot shops, as first reported in the news.