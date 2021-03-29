Coronavirus Finland has the lowest number of coronary patients in intensive care in 18 European countries, while the situation in Estonia is strict

The flood of patients in intensive care units in the Czech Republic is by far the worst and the infection situation in the country is the worst in Europe.
Finland The intensive care situation of patients with covid-19 disease is very good by European standards.
In Finland, there are 0.5 corona patients in intensive care unit per 100,000 inhabitants, while the corresponding number of patients in the catastrophic situation in the Czech Republic is 18.
.
