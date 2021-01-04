Coronavirus Finland has no reason for wider school closures, says the Minister of Education – “there is no information that virus variants are particularly susceptible to infecting children and young people”

“There is no verified information yet that the new virus variants would be particularly susceptible to children and young people, so it would be premature to start closing schools more widely,” Jussi Saramo estimates.

A total of 17 transformants have been identified in Finland coronavirus infection. There are 14 new infections, three of which were already reported on 28 December.

“Of course, the situation is being monitored, and even today I was in contact with the Department of Health and Welfare (THL), which monitors the situation internationally and domestically,” says Saramo.

“There is as yet no verified information that the new virus variants would be particularly susceptible to infecting children and young people, so it would be premature to start closing schools more widely,” Saramo estimates.

According to Saramo, tracing infections has been successful in Finland.

“In Central Finland, for example, large numbers of students were tested. The experts’ view is that Finnish schools have succeeded well in preventing exposures from becoming infections. They also come mostly from outside the schools, ”says Saramo.

“On the other hand, it is self-evident that if information is received that new variants may spread threateningly in schools, municipalities can be instructed nationwide to switch to distance education. For the time being, decisions should be made on the basis of the local situation, ”says Saramo.

According to Saramo, no new information has changed since last week’s board meeting to change the assessment. Next time, the government will meet after Epiphany next Thursday.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said during an interview with the Prime Minister It is overwhelming on Sunday that new virus variants could lead to a change in the government’s corona strategy and perhaps also tougher restrictive measures.

Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Kirsi Varhila interpreted In an interview with MTVthat a change in strategy could mean, for example, the closure of kindergartens, schools and restaurants.

According to Article 58 of the Infectious Diseases Act, which is already in force, the municipal institution responsible for the control of communicable diseases may decide, for example, to close educational establishments and day care centers and to ban general meetings or public events.

It is a precondition that the measure is necessary to prevent the spread of a communicable disease of general danger or of reasonably suspected of general danger.

The Regional State Administrative Agency may take similar decisions in its territory when they are necessary in the territory of several municipalities.

Closure decisions are made for a maximum of one month at a time. The measures must be stopped as soon as there is no longer a risk of infection.

Spring semester 2021, a temporary amendment to the Basic Education Act is also in force, on the basis of which the education provider may, by decision, switch to exceptional teaching arrangements, ie in practice distance learning, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

During exceptional teaching arrangements, teaching may also be provided in part as non-contact teaching using remote connections.

In contact teaching, the lowest three classes as well as, for example, special students would remain.

The amendment emphasizes that the transition to distance learning must be a necessary and last resort and must not be done for the sake of certainty.

Even during distance learning, school meals and student care must be taken care of.

Providing a free meal does not mean providing groceries, but the meal must be prepared.

However, with the consent of the guardian, there may also be a grocery bag as an alternative to the meal.