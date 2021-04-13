Coronavirus Finland has a reservation for these seven vaccines – The pace of vaccination is now particularly affected by Astra Zeneca’s age limit and whether the suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries will be extended.

The Astra Zeneca vaccine is currently only given to people over the age of 65 in Finland, and it may slow down Finland’s access to 70% vaccination coverage. “Of course, it would be better to have all the vaccines available,” says Mia Kontio, THL’s leading expert.

In Finland we are now considering how to deal with the Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine.

A national vaccination expert group met on Tuesday to discuss the continued use of Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccine. Now, the vaccine has only been given to people over the age of 65, but the group is weighing possible changes to the age limits.

The European Medicines Agency (EMMA) said last week that there is a possible link between the Astra Zeneca vaccine and very rare cerebral thrombi.

However, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) emphasizes that the risks identified are very rare and the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh its disadvantages on average.

Read more: THL’s Nohynek: Finland is considering changing the age limit for Astra Zeneca’s vaccine due to rare side effects

In addition to the age limits, the group considered how to deal with people who have received the first dose of Astra Zeneca.

Alignment affects the pace of vaccination in Finland. THL’s leading expert Mia Kontion According to Astra Zeneca, the use of Astra Zeneca will be discontinued in Finland within a couple of weeks if the age limit for Astra Zeneca is not lowered.

“This week, people over the age of 70 will be vaccinated very comprehensively, and about 35 per cent of those aged 65-69 have been vaccinated. Of course, those vaccinated with Astra Zeneca will soon run out if the age limit is 65. ”

For example, according to Kontio, the vaccination order does not change, any result was reached with Astra Zeneca.

“The post-risk vaccination schedule is under consideration by the government on Wednesday, and it will go according to it.”

Astra Zenecan The vaccine has played a significant role in Finland’s vaccination strategy, as the company has delivered about 25 percent of the vaccine doses to Finland.

The goal of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has been to obtain 70% vaccine coverage in July-August. Achieving this goal will be influenced by keeping vaccine deliveries on schedule and continuing to use Astra Zeneca.

According to Mia Kontio, it is possible that the goal will not be achieved if the use of Astra Zeneca is limited to people over 65 years of age.

However, Finland will not be in trouble if vaccination with Astra Zeneca continues as before. According to Kontio, currently most of the vaccines coming to Finland are made by other vaccine manufacturers.

“Sure, it slows the pace. Of course, it would be better to have all the vaccines available. ”

Finland The vaccination strategy also does not rest solely on Astra Zeneca, but Finland has reserves for seven coronavirus vaccines. A total of about 23 million doses of these vaccines have been reserved for Finland.

However, not all of them are ordered in Finland, and so many vaccines are procured that everyone who is willing has been vaccinated.

Finland has now been vaccinated with three coronavirus vaccines: rna vaccines manufactured by Biontech-Pfizer and Moderna, and Astra Zeneca’s adenoviral vector vaccine.

The Biontech-Pfizer vaccine now comes in at around 150,000 doses a week and the Astra Zeneca vaccine at around 50,000 doses a week. About 40,000 doses of the modern vaccine arrive every two weeks.

By the end of last week, more than 1.5 million vaccines had arrived in Finland. Every fourth Finn to be vaccinated has received at least the first dose of vaccine. Vaccine coverage for the entire population is already over 20 percent.

During April, the number of vaccination deliveries will increase significantly. According to THL’s estimates, 360,000 doses will arrive in week 17, the last week of April.

Kontio says most of the batch in the last week of April is vaccinated by Pfizer-Biontech and Astra Zeneca. However, the delivery volumes of Astra Zeneca vaccines are really variable.

“Astra Zeneca’s delivery volumes have fluctuated between 13,000 and 100,000. There has been a bit of a lottery about how many vaccines actually come from there. ”

Bridge The first batch of corona vaccines from the US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson was scheduled to arrive in Finland during the week. The vaccine received an EU marketing authorization last month.

On Tuesday, however, Johnson & Johnson said suspend its vaccine supplies to European countries.

The decision is based on a recommendation by the US authorities to suspend the use of the vaccine due to suspected thrombosis. In the United States, six cases of blood clots have been reported in Johnson & Johnson vaccine to date.

According to the authorities, this is a precautionary measure in force at the time the vaccine is linked to blood clots. The company itself says it is investigating blood clot cases together with European health authorities.

THL’s Mia Kontio says that Johnson & Johnson’s decision, at least initially, will have little effect on Finland’s vaccination pace. However, prolonging the interruption may slow the pace.

Kontio says that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines have not yet arrived in Finland.

“The first batch was supposed to come this week, but I understand that no vaccine is coming to Finland now.”

Chief Physician of THL Hanna Nohynek for its part, states that it is still too early to assess whether Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson will be completely excluded from Finland ‘s vaccination strategy.

He recalls that the risk of getting a rare blood clotting disorder from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is extremely low. Currently, 6.8 million people in the United States have received the vaccine, and only one case of thrombosis has been reported in the country.

“The likelihood of coagulation disorders caused by coronary heart disease is many times higher than what is being talked about now,” Nohynek says.

Here is information about coronavirus vaccines reserved for Finland.

Johnson & Johnson after that, a coronary vaccine manufactured by Curevac, Germany, is expected. The company has announced that it is likely to apply for a marketing authorization during June. It would therefore be possible to have the vaccine available during June-July.

Finland has reserved a total of 2.7 million doses of the vaccine, and the number should arrive in the country this year. However, THL’s Kontio does not know how to estimate the delivery rate in more detail.

“I can’t say how much it will come at first. They have not announced anything. ”

The sixth vaccine reserved by Finland is manufactured by Novavax in the United States. The mother began evaluating the vaccine in early February, and negotiations for the vaccine are underway, according to Kontio. Novavax’s more detailed delivery schedule is also still in the dark.

The seventh vaccine for which Finland has a reserve is being developed in Belgium. The underlying pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and Glaxo Smith Kline announced last year that the vaccine will be badly delayed and will not be available until the end of this year.

“They took a backpack in vaccine development early in the year, and the schedule review moved to the fall,” Kontio says.