Coronavirus Finding home tests requires luck in the Helsinki metropolitan area: “We’ve haunted all the small merchants empty”

The huge demand for coronavirus rapid tests during Christmas, especially in Uusimaa, has exceeded retailers’ expectations.

Coronavirus the tremendous demand for home tests under Christmas has led to shops and pharmacies having to sell eioota and consumers trying to pursue tests through the widest possible range of routes.

In retail stores and pharmacies, customers have emptied the shelves of tests efficiently in recent days. There have been some tests on resale sites such as Tori.fi and Huuto.net, but there has been a huge demand for their supply as well. On the eve of the eve of the morning, a few items were revealed.

Tips on available home tests have also circulated on social media. Information about the test workshops that have appeared in Helsinki’s stores has been passed on to others through the anonymous Jodel messaging service.

From the beginning of the week Among other things, Pamark, one of the largest importers of corona tests in the Nordic countries, promised a new batch of one million tests to Finland this week, which would improve the availability of tests.

“ Åman-Toivio warns that copy products have appeared on the market that do not contain instructions for use in Finnish.

CEO of Pamark Minna Åman-Toivio confirms that the promised tests have arrived in Finland and departed from the company’s logistics center by Wednesday.

“The next tests are coming as early as next week. In January, there will be at least one flight a week, which means at least a million tests a week, ”he says.

Åman-Toivio warns that a lot of copy products have appeared on the market, which lack instructions in Finnish and have not necessarily been transported in the required heat.

“The situation requires a great deal of attention from pharmacies and retailers.”

HOK-Elannon industry director Lassi Juntunen says demand has exceeded all expectations. The S Group has sold almost 100,000 home tests in the past week.

“The tests will be delivered to the stores as soon as they are available in the warehouse,” says Juntunen.

“We believe there will be a strong demand for home tests even after the Christmas holidays if the epidemic continues to be difficult.”

Pharmaceutical Director of University Pharmacies Kati Vuorikallas says the pharmacy chain received a larger batch of rapid tests at its logistics center on Wednesday. Tests should be available from the online store and the majority of pharmacies.

In larger ones in the cities, tests have also been available to Food at home with the help of Foodora and Wolt, well-known for their food delivery services.

Chain Manager for Foodora Market Jarno Lehtimäki says home tests have been the service ‘s most popular products this week.

“The situation is really bad, the tests are running out. We have also hauled all the small merchants empty so that we can get more tests on sale next week, ”says Lehtimäki.

Country Director of Wolt Market Joel Järvinen says the tests in the metropolitan area are over for the time being, and more are coming next week. At Foodora, the situation is similar.

“For example, there would be tests in Oulu, for example, but the last five days in the Helsinki metropolitan area have been terrible. There is still another lot going on sale today, but in practice we know that it will not be enough for the saints, ”says Lehtimäki.

Vice President, Grocery, Kesko Grocery Harri Hovi says that in addition to Uusimaa, demand is strongly focused on Northern Ostrobothnia, Southwest Finland and Pirkanmaa. Eighty percent of the tests sold by K-retail have been sold in these areas.