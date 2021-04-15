Coronavirus Fimea’s chief doctor advocates that people under the age of 65 also receive Astra Zeneca if they wish

The majority of side effects with the Astra Zeneca vaccine have been reported in women under the age of 60, but according to Maija Kaukonen, Fimea’s chief physician, men are also at risk.

Worry Astra Zeneca raised its head about the safety of the coronavirus vaccine again this week when the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) announced that the age limit for the vaccine will remain over 65 years of age.

Chief Physician of the Finnish Pharmacovigilance Agency Fimea Maija Kaukonen emphasizes that one does not want to downplay anyone’s fear because the feeling is real. He considers the risks associated with drugs at work.

“When we talk about side effects in public, it’s really scary,” says Kaukonen.

“I see the fear of the vaccine is surprisingly high considering that the harm is very rare. But I also don’t want to blame people for it because fear isn’t rational and can’t always be controlled by facts. ”

While the fear is genuine, the risks of the Astra Zeneca vaccine itself are extremely small.

A total of approximately 250,000 doses of Astra Zeneca have been given in Finland. Three serious blood clotting problems have been reported in Fimea, one of which has resulted in a person dying of a cerebral venous thrombosis after receiving the vaccine.

Thus, serious blood clotting disorders have been diagnosed in Finland with one vaccinee per 80,000 vaccinees.

European The Finnish Medicines Agency (EMA) has determined that Astra Zeneca may be associated with a very rare blood clotting disorder. However, according to both Emma and THL, there is no general risk of blood clots with the vaccine.

Maija Kaukonen, Chief Physician of Fimea, at a press conference on the Astra Zeneca vaccine of THL, Fimea and STM in Helsinki on April 14, 2021.­

For example, the blood clot risk of birth control pills is four cases per ten thousand users of birth control pills.

“Yes, a person takes some conscious risks in their daily lives. For example, the risk of injury while cycling in the center of Helsinki is probably greater than the fact that I get a very rare inconvenience from Astra Zeneca, ”says Fimean Kaukonen.

THL’s chief physician Hanna Nohynek noted on Wednesday HS that Finland is considering the possibility of people under the age of 65 receiving the Astra Zeneca vaccine if they so wish.

Fimean Kaukonen still supports some kind of age limit for the vaccine, but according to him, the opportunity to take the vaccine should also be offered to people under 65 years of age.

“There are too few vaccines in this country and we are talking about a very rare nuisance. No new cases of coagulation disorders have been reported to Fimea since the age limit was raised to 65, ”Kaukonen explains.

“I’m not on the body deciding on a vaccination recommendation, but at least vaccines shouldn’t be allowed to expire in stock when we have people who want the vaccine.”

On April 14, Astra Zeneca’s vaccination point in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki, was quiet.­

Eman it is estimated that a clear risk factor for severe coagulation disorders due to Astra Zeneca cannot be identified.

This is exactly the problem, Kaukonen says. At this time, it is not possible to know with certainty in advance who will get a serious side effect from Astra Zeneca.

“If we could show that everyone with the disorder has rheumatism, for example, it would change the picture a lot. But when it is not, ”says Kaukonen.

“In some ways, the risk seems to be age-related, but this has not been clearly established.”

The majority of cases have been reported in women under 60 years of age. Three cases in Finland are also under the age of 65, but two of them are men.

According to Kaukonen, the majority of British cases are women, but there are also men among them, and their share is not insignificant.

“So we can’t say that only women are at risk. Men are too, but for some reason there have been fewer of them. The reason for this is unknown, and it is being studied hard, ”says Kaukonen.

About vaccines According to Kaukonen, the fears that arise can be treated a bit like the coronavirus itself. Until a year ago, the virus was new and scary, now it is a more familiar, more normal part of everyday life and the treatment of coronavirus disease has evolved.

“The new and the unknown are feared, and coronavirus vaccines are now a new thing,” says Kaukonen.