D.he corona pandemic is not over yet. Many countries continue to struggle with persistently high or (again) rising numbers of infections. The line between as much freedom as possible and the restrictions necessary to protect against infection is narrow, so that in some places loosening has already had to be reversed.

Our graphics and tables give you an overview of the Travel warnings European countries. Key maps and graphics Infections and deaths by country. We are also monitoring the Cases of infection in the counties, which Chancellor Angela Merkel recently made an important criterion for a renewed regional tightening of the measures, provided the number of new infections rises to more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days.

The important benchmark continues to be Reproduction number – It indicates how many other people an infected person infects on average. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) had repeatedly emphasized that the pandemic would only subside if this number was below 1, i.e. each infected person infects less than one other person on average. We show the development of the number over time, you can read more about how reliable it is here.

For our statistics we work with figures from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore, USA, as well as with those of the RKI. The ways in which they are surveyed are very different: The JHU website is largely automated and updated almost in real time, which makes it the most cited source of current case numbers. However, there are also contradictions between national and regional values, and “presumed” cases from local sources are also included. The RKI, on the other hand, only updates its figures once a day based on reports from the German health authorities. The more they are overloaded, the greater the delay in reporting. You can read a detailed comparison of the survey methods used by the RKI and JHU here.