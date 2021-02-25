Coronavirus Few infections in schools, large clusters on construction sites – Recent statistics reveal the age and location of the virus

The majority of infections are traced to home conditions. There have also been large clusters of infections on construction sites.

Thursday The Finnish government announced that due to the worsening corona situation, exceptional conditions will be declared in Finland and a three-week confinement will begin on 8 March and will end on 22 March.

This means, among other things, that distance learning in secondary education and upper secondary education should be introduced in Helsinki and Uusimaa. In addition, group activities for people over the age of 12 such as hobbies will be suspended, and the government will bring a proposal to Parliament next week to close restaurants.

This is due to the rapid deterioration of the epidemic situation, which is particularly affecting the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Where do coronary infections now come from?

Infectious disease physician in Helsinki Terhi Heinäsmäki says that the situation of schools in Helsinki has not worsened with regard to infections. Heinäsmäki is currently the chief physician of epidemiological activities Sanna Isosompin as a deputy.

“More people have been quarantined in schools to prevent the spread of a new British variant of the virus. Thus, there have been more people exposed, but the proportion of actual infections has not increased. The difference between the two is worth understanding, ”says Heinäsmäki.

He stresses that schools have been a very marginal source of infection throughout the corona epidemic. According to the latest statistical summary, three per cent of infections come from schools and colleges.

“It has been studied that about one percent of infections lead to further infections in schools. Schools have taken excellent care of corona security measures. Epidemiologically, it cannot be said that schools should be closed. Distance education has not reduced the number of infections among 15- to 19-year-olds either, so there is no epidemiological justification for continuing distance education in that sense either. ”

The reason for switching to three weeks of distance learning is precisely that the new virus variant is more contagious than before.

What about other sources of infection?

On average, two percent of confirmed infections come from hobbies, three percent from kindergartens, and four percent from restaurants and nightclubs. In the case of restaurants, however, the variation has been great in different weeks, and recently long chains of infection have left bars. About 11 percent of infections come from workplaces.

Approximately the same readings are given by the Director of Diagnostics of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Lasse Lehtonen.

According to Heinäsmäki, 38 percent of infections come from people living in the same household. Intra-family sources of infection explain well over half of infections in those under 15 and up to 60 percent in those under 12.

26% of infections come from other social contacts. The latter includes visits to friends and relatives, for example, but also encounters with strangers, for example in public transport and shops. This category generally includes social contacts that took place under uncontrolled conditions.

“That we have been among the people,” Heinäsmäki says.

About 20 percent of infections are those whose original source cannot be ascertained.

“People move a lot. If a person has even been to a school, restaurant or gym, it is very difficult to say where the infection came from. ”

Tracing infections has been a problem lately. For example, the City of Vantaa announced on Thursday that the significant increase in the number of coronavirus infections and mutated viruses and the resulting mass exposures have caused a congestion in infection tracing, despite the fact that tracing has been confirmed several times and the number of staff has been significantly increased.

In Vantaa, the majority of infections are diagnosed in people under 50 years of age. Mass exposures are found especially in schools, kindergartens and workplaces. According to the press release, despite the large number of cases, the situation in Vantaa Hospital and nursing homes is reasonably calm.

Husin Director of Diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen according to jobs, the proportion of infections has been on the rise recently.

“They show large clusters of infection and guest workers on construction sites,” says Lehtonen.

Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Social and Health Services Timo Aronkytö told HS on Wednesday that mass testing should be done at construction companies. Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa have also set up a working group to promote the issue and met with health and safety personnel from construction companies.

The share of infections from abroad has recently been in the order of only a few per cent, while in August-September, for example, the figure was about 10–20 per cent, according to Lehtonen. In the early stages of the corona epidemic in February-March last year, virtually all infections came from abroad.

“Failure to border control three times is a fact. In the spring of 2020, the infections came from Austria, but by July the disease had been virtually suppressed in Finland. Then the borders were opened. ”

The second time the border control failed in August-September, and then, according to Lehtonen, the reason was flights to Skopje. The corona situation in the Balkans was grim and corona tests at the airport were voluntary.

“For the third time, the borders failed before Christmas, when the British version of the coronavirus arrived in Finland. In this case, the percentage of infections from abroad has not been high, but they sowed the seed in the current situation. ”

Vantaa announced on Thursday that at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, corona infections currently occur “quite a few”, 0-10 cases a day.