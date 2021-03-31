While the province of Buenos Aires warned of an “explosive increase” in coronavirus cases and applied new restrictions, the City assures that, for the moment, no new measures are necessary.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, clarified that the health evaluation is “week by week”, although he explained that in the City there are already restrictions since January that were not lifted.

“We will be evaluating day by day, week by week, if it is necessary to propose any new measure. As of today we believe that what we are doing is how to deal with this situation,” he said during a press conference.

News in development.

