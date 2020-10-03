There are now other countries on the risk list of the Robert Koch Institute: The federal government has declared all of Scotland, parts of England and large parts of the Netherlands to be corona risk areas.

D.he federal government has declared all of Scotland, northern England and almost all of the Netherlands to be corona risk areas and is now warning against tourist travel there. The Risk list of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and the travel advice from the Federal Foreign Office was updated accordingly on Friday.

In the Netherlands, four regions were added on the borders with North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony: Groningen, Drenthe, Gelderland and Overijssel. Limburg is the only border region with Germany that is not yet affected. In addition, Zeeland on the North Sea coast is excluded. So far, only three out of twelve Dutch provinces have been classified as risk areas.

In Great Britain, Wales and Northern Ireland were the first regions to be placed on the RKI’s risk list on Wednesday. On Friday, Scotland and the three northern English regions of North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humbers were added.

The designation to the risk area and the associated travel warnings do not mean a travel ban, but should have the greatest possible deterrent effect on tourists. The good thing for vacationers: they can cancel a trip that has already been booked if their destination is declared a risk area. The bad: Returnees from the risk areas have to be tested and in quarantine until the result is there.

But there was also good news: For two areas in Austria, the classification as risk areas was revoked after protests by residents: for the Kleinwalsertal in Vorarlberg and the community of Jungholz in Tyrol. The two exclaves, which can only be reached from Bavaria, have not reported a single new corona infection in the past few days. An online petition with more than 10,500 supporters had therefore called for exception rules – with success.

The decision of the federal government is a novelty. So far, only entire federal states or provinces have been assessed. No exception has been made for individual communities or valleys. The mayor of Mittelberg in Kleinwalsertal, Andi Haid, had said shortly before the decision was announced that the area, with its dependence on tourism, was threatened with an “economic total loss” if the travel warning lasted for a long time. The travel industry is calling for a more differentiated assessment for other regions as well.

The classification as a risk area occurs if a country or region exceeds the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days. This currently applies entirely to 123 countries and partially to 15. Travel is not recommended for around 50 other countries, regardless of the infection situation. The reason: There are still entry restrictions, quarantine rules or an exit ban into the EU. This group of states includes, for example, the popular winter holiday country Thailand, where there are hardly any corona infections, but foreign tourists have to stay outside.

The bottom line is that there are only twelve countries left for which travel is neither warned nor advised against: Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Poland, Sweden, Georgia, Liechtenstein, San Marino, Monaco and the Vatican.