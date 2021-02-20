Coronavirus Fear of virus variant drives unilateral border closures in Central Europe – Finnish Patrik Leikas arrives by taxi from Austria to Germany after strict border interrogation

Some of the exchange students who tried to return home from Austria have been turned back from the border.

Berlin

Germany has unilaterally initiated strict border controls at the Austrian and Czech borders with the aim of stopping the rapid spread of coronavirus variants in neighboring countries, in particular the South African virus variant.

Thousands of people who crossed the border were turned back last Sunday, and strict border controls with their turns have been going on for a week now. Austria, the Czech Republic and France have strongly criticized Germany’s unilateral decision, but the harsh line at Germany’s borders continues.

Occurs in Tyrol particularly much of the South African coronavirus variant. In the Schwaz region, about 60 percent of coronavirus infections represent this type of virus.

Germany, together with both Austria and the Czech Republic, has more than 800 kilometers of land borders with very busy commuting and freight traffic under normal conditions, and the border crossing may not even be noticed.

The border embargo initiated by Germany has accumulated huge congestion at the borders, as all passengers’ documents are checked and only work or any other compelling reason is accepted for crossing the border.

All known virus variants have also been detected in Germany, so this is an attempt to slow their spread.

The worst occurrence of the British virus variant in Germany is on the surface of the Danish border in Flensburg. Denmark closed on the night before Saturday, several border crossings from its German border.

Finn Patrik Leikas, 26, was concerned about the success of the planned migration from Austria to Finland on Saturday as border measures tightened.

“Closing Germany’s borders came a little off the bush, and yes it was very stressful,” he says.

During the autumn semester, Leikas has studied business administration as an Erasmus exchange student in Kufstein, Tyrol, Austria, near the German border. The semester ended a week ago.

The cut was to come by train from Kufstein to Munich and fly from there to Finland. However, cross-border trains were no longer available, so in the end Leikas decided to cross the border by taxi.

“The first taxi I called didn’t even agree to try. The driver of the taxi I received was very hot that there must be a very good reason for crossing the border, ”says Leikas.

There was a rigorous interrogation at the border. An armed guard examined the place of residence and the reason for the trip.

On Saturday, Patrik Leikas got a taxi from Austria to Germany.­

Part Families returning from the exchange of the cut had been turned away from the border in the past, so he printed out all possible documents that could be required at the border for safety. No up-to-date information on the border situation or instructions for crossers could be found on the websites of the German and Austrian ministries.

“As a result, I learned everything from those conversions to prove that it is a direct return home without stopping.”

A negative coronavirus test result, a move report and a travel report were enough, and Leikas was able to continue his journey to Finland.