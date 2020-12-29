new Delhi: The havoc of the Corona virus (Covid-19) is not yet over. Many countries are still in trouble due to Corona virus. Meanwhile, a new strain of corona virus has also created a ruckus. After the introduction of new strains of Corona virus, many countries have taken steps as a precaution. At the same time, many countries have also implemented lockdown again. Apart from this, flights have also been banned in many places. Now in India, a new strain of corona virus has been confirmed.

Many countries of the world are still struggling with the problem of corona virus. Meanwhile, cases of new strains of corona virus are also coming out. The new corona virus was first confirmed in Britain. After this, many countries canceled flights coming from Britain. In many countries of Europe, a new strain of corona virus is spreading its feet, due to which the concern has increased. At the same time, a new strain of corona virus has been found in 6 people in India. These 6 people came back from the UK.

New strain found in these countries

After Britain, new corona virus strains have also been confirmed in India, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. At the same time, a new strain of corona virus has also been found in France. Apart from this, a new strain of corona virus has been found in many people in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Australia. At the same time, a new strain of corona virus has also been found in South Africa. It is different from the new strain of Britain. At the same time, patients of new strains of corona virus have also been confirmed in Canada, Japan, Lebanon, Singapore and Nigeria.

More contagious

People’s concerns have increased due to the strain of new corona virus in the world. The biggest reason behind this is that this strain of the virus spreads very fast and infects people quickly. Due to its mutation, changes have been seen in those parts of the virus which affect the human cells. Some mutations increase the virus’s ability to infect human cells. The new strain of corona virus is 70 percent more contagious.

