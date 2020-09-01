After 20 hours locked in wagons without any social distancing, the castaways of the Hendaye-Paris train are worried about contamination with Covid-19. More than 1,000 people spent the night from Sunday to Monday locked in the SNCF train cars. Some have chosen to remove the sanitary mask, yet mandatory. Another problem: the lack of ventilation.

Are these virus particles floating in the air a major risk on this train? For Professor Bruno Megarbane, it is above all the lack of a mask that poses a problem: “The contamination is mainly between two people sitting side by side without a mask “. For passengers who have removed the mask during the trip, doctors advise them to be tested five days later, the incubation time of this coronavirus.