In the intensive care unit at Delafontaine hospital in Seine-Saint-Denis, a third of the beds are dedicated only to Covid patients in critical condition. Since the beginning of September, this unit has been saturated. “We have a patient who is 36 years old, who we admitted last night. An 80-year-old patient, a patient in his sixties and three patients in their fifties.”, explains Dr Daniel Da Silva, head of the intensive care unit. Patients all from Seine-Saint-Denis, the department is once again on the front line facing the virus.



The caregivers cannot see the end of the tunnel. “Everyone is tired, everyone is exhausted. Many colleagues show significant signs of post-traumatic stress […] all the positions are filled, but we know that in a second wave, we will have no outside help “, explains Dr. Daniel Da Silva. The caregivers call for greater vigilance from citizens to curb the trend.

