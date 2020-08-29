In a makeshift laboratory, located in Condat-en-Combraille, in Puy-de-Dôme, a retired farmer has found a solution to kill both Covid-19 and boredom. “Normally you have to spray and you don’t even have to rub your hands”, he explains, spray in hand. The mixture contains water and salt pellets treated by an electrolysis system. “In fact, it was to disinfect livestock buildings, dairies, cheese factories…”, explains Roland Garde.

As a fungicide, this mixture has hitherto also been used to treat cereals. It turns out that this natural anti-virus and anti-bacterial is also effective against Covid-19. And this on all surfaces. Analyzes carried out by laboratories have concluded that it eradicates the coronavirus in thirty seconds. Ephad, nursing homes and cinemas have already placed orders to receive this natural disinfectant.

