The establishment of a curfew, from Saturday, October 17, was not coupled with a restriction on travel. Thus, from Friday 16, the French will be able to go on All Saints holidays, taking precautions. It is therefore a challenge for families. Jean-Marie and Paulette Blin, inhabitants of Bourges (Cher) are not yet guaranteed to have their grandchildren with them on All Saints’ Day. “We want to see them, we want to touch them, to give them kisses“, says Paulette Blin.

“We are happy to see them when they are all there. When they leave, we are like two souls in pain for two days. We’re lost, we don’t know what to do anymore“, adds her husband. Their grandchildren live 120 kilometers away. The couple is enthusiastic to welcome them but it is their children themselves who are afraid of a potential spread of the virus. The doubt still hangs for these retirees in lack of loved ones.