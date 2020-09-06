No huge crowd in the streets of Lille (North) as in previous years. But a party atmosphere despite everything. No stand or garage sale, only traders are open until Sunday, September 6 in the evening. So they prepared well to enforce the sanitary measures. “We are very well organized, people really play the game, wait in front of the store if they see that there are four of us in it”, explains this shopkeeper.

After difficult months, this open-air clearance sale remains a breath of fresh air. The hope of finally relaunching the activity. “It’s a nice place of consolation because this year has been catastrophic, very delicate and we are not out of it yet. We realize that it was worth fighting to continue to make this event”, explains Romuald Catoire, president of the Lille trade and crafts federation.