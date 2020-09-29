“The summer was extremely relaxed, with the lack of compliance with barrier measures,” said Gilbert Deray, professor of medicine and head of the nephrology department at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris. Signatory of a forum entitled “Radical measures from this weekend for a serene All Saints holiday”, he calls for more rigor in compliance with health rules.

“The lack of compliance with the measures has led to an explosion in the number of cases. After contact cases among young people, we now see hospitals that are filling up and intensive care services that are also filling up, supports the doctor in the” 4 Truths “Tuesday, September 29.” Are we going to be able to avoid a re-containment? Yes. Are we going to be able to prevent men and women from dying when they could have remained alive? No “, he assures. Professor Raoult criticizes his colleagues for disseminating alarmist messages.” Me now, it serves me as a counter-compass, contends Dr Gilbert Deray. Since he is wrong in everything he says, it worries me even more.