The Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus has spread into a global crisis. Millions of people around the world are affected. But what is it actually about?

The coronavirus has been spreading since the end of 2019, when it was first discovered in China.

Coronaviruses are a family of pathogens that includes Sars.

The wave of disease has been classified as a pandemic by the WHO.

Munich – keep your distance, wear masks, have as few contacts as possible, quarantine: that Coronavirus has long since burned itself into our everyday life and we are constantly getting water level reports, statistics and dramatic developments faced. In connection with threatening images, this scares many people. But what is it actually about SARS-CoV-2?

Coronavirus is just the generic term for the pathogen

There are now worldwide more than 138 million infected people and around 3 million deaths (As of April 15, 2021), which are due to the new corona virus. It is likely that the number of unreported cases is much higher.

What is a coronavirus? This is a Family of various pathogens, which are assigned to the generic term Coronae.

The disease with which the infected have to deal is called Covid-19 – one Lung disease, which brings a fever, dry cough, and difficulty breathing.

The danger is particularly high for immunocompromised people. What the incubation period concerns, this is loud World Health Organization (WHO) an average of five to six days. A maximum of a period up to 14 days went out.

The novel coronavirus scares many people. What are we dealing with exactly? © dpa / Christoph Soeder

In 2002 there was already one global coronavirus problem: The Sars pandemic was caused by a strain of viruses of the same genus. The current virus is named SARS-CoV-2 and will classified as a pandemic.

Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2: epidemic or pandemic?

As pandemic describes the appearance of a new pathogen that spreads easily from person to person and that over the entire globe. The previous one Classification of the coronavirus as an epidemic dated February 24, 2020 – and referred “only” to uncontrolled cases of illness that are limited in time and region. In view of the following developments, it was extremely likely that the viral disease could develop into a global health crisis becomes.

With regard to the There is a risk of contagion: For the individual is the virus usually relatively harmless. Most Infections are mild, a majority of those affected have hardly any symptoms or is healed after a few days. However, the course of the disease can also be very serious. People should be appropriate Precautions internalize and take into account. Because the pathogens are transmitted when coughing and sneezing.

Dealing with coronavirus: don’t panic children

Also the question of how to give children the Coronavirus issue brings closer, is important: be completely silent or answer evasive? If parents prefer not to do it, experts advise. Because such behavior actually only makes it worse: When adults themselves unsettled this is usually carried over to the next generation. Sure that children then diffuse fears develop.

When should an examination be carried out?

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises a detailed examination for an infection by SARS-CoV-2 if:

1. Persons with acute respiratory symptoms of any severity with or without fever or persons with unspecific general symptoms and contact with a confirmed case with COVID-19 had.

2. Persons with acute respiratory symptoms of any severity with or without fever and were staying in a risk area. (PF)

© picture alliance / dpa / Center for Disease Control