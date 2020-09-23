Every day, Danielle Guilhaum visits her mother in the “Blue Age” nursing home in Oise, or rather in an Algeco furnished by the establishment. Here, containment was decided before it was even mandatory. In March, families were outside on the streets. For the moment, no cases of coronavirus have been detected among the residents. All staff and most residents were tested early on. This prevention policy was put in place by the director, who ensures that all cases are prevented.

Until recently, the protocol was a real problem for the 14 Alzheimer’s patients in closed units. For them, the rules that prohibit the entry of families are too strict. “It has a significant impact on the level of the disease. There is a much more important development than with the families who used to come to the unit, with whom there was a lot of interaction”, explains a nursing home care provider. Together, the protocol was therefore modified by the team to let families visit Alzheimer’s patients. In the event that a patient becomes ill, the director has also arranged a room isolated from the other buildings. With its organization, the nursing home hopes to minimize the consequences of a possible second wave of the epidemic.

