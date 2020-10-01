France continues to suffer the catastrophic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. Particularly affected by the crisis, restaurateurs, especially those in Paris and Lyon (Rhône) fear a new closure on Thursday, October 1, as is already the case with their colleagues from Bouches-du-Rhône in Aix-en-Provence and Marseilles.

Claude Chevennier, chef of a bistro in central Paris, lost 15,000 euros following the closure of his establishment for five months. So he does not hide his concern in the face of hypothetical new measures from the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran. The latter must indeed speak Thursday at 6 p.m. “If the restaurant closes tonight, we will give it to associations“, explains the restaurateur, pointing to his food stock. On the side of the employees, fear is also hovering.”We are going to have a loss of salary“, considers one of them.