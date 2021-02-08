Coronavirus Facebook is starting to remove false claims about vaccines – now targeting private people’s pages, groups and publications

Facebook has banned ads containing false vaccine information on its platform as early as last fall. Some giant will also start advising where to get the coronary vaccine.

Social media giant Facebook announced Monday that it plans to take action to remove individual publications, pages and groups that contain false claims about vaccines. It also plans to start advising users on where to get coronavirus vaccination.

This is reported by news agencies that quote Facebook’s own blog post about it.

The company said it has already removed 12 million false claims from Facebook and its image service Instagram, which it says could be harmful to health.

Facebook measures will be launched this week, the first in the United States. Facebook on the U.S. will begin displaying links to local health authority websites for verified and correct information about coronavirus vaccines. In the coming weeks, the action will also expand to some other countries not named by Facebook.

According to its own account, Facebook donates about $ 120 million, or about one hundred million euros, in promotional credits to health authorities and UN agencies in various countries to share accurate and verified information.

On Facebook is already a subpage called the covid-19 info center for users. The function will also be extended to Instagram.

American newspaper The New York Times recalls that in October, Facebook banned the purchase of ads containing misleading or false vaccine information on its platform. In December, the company announced that it would remove claims that had been falsified by the World Health Organization (WHO) or government agencies.

On Monday the announced plan to eliminate false claims now also applies to publications made by private individuals. Actions will be launched immediately and will cover publications as well as pages and groups set up around the topic.

Groups and pages that may violate the new terms of use also operate in Finnish. One of them has more than 5,000 members, and the other group, for example, which claims to represent “victims injured by vaccines,” has nearly 700 members.