Coronavirus Extensive interest rate fraud revealed in Sweden – It would be possible in Finland as well, but according to THL’s Mika Salminen, it would be revealed soon

In Sweden a widespread coronavirus scam has been uncovered. As many as 100,000 Swedes may have received an incorrect coronavirus test result. Swedish afternoon newspapers, among others, report on the matter Aftonbladet and Express.

According to Swedish newspapers, the private healthcare company Doktorgruppen has offered pcr testing at several locations in Stockholm and elsewhere in Sweden. Clients were promised results in a few hours and paid about 1,500 kronor for the tests, or about 167 euros.

Swedish police suspect that samples were taken from the nasopharynx from clients, but they were never sent to the laboratory for analysis. Nevertheless, those who took the sample were sent information about the negative result. The company is suspected of sending customers false documents, for example, for travel.

In practice the case involved the production and financing of false certificates, says the director of the Department of Health and Welfare’s Department of Health Safety Mika Salminen To HS.

“I understand there wasn’t even any lab involved. Clearly fraud and therefore criminal activity, ”he says.

According to Mika Salminen, Director of THL’s Health Safety Department, a corona test scam would soon be noticed in Finland thanks to regulation.

Salminen is not aware of any similar cases in Finland.

“Of course, it could also happen in Finland that a dishonest health care company would make fake certificates. But since both the health and laboratory sectors are regulated, the matter would be revealed sooner or later, ”says Salminen.

“As has been said, this would be a completely criminal activity, which would certainly become an immediate police matter and eventually a pretty hard canola in court.”

In Finland, public and private health service providers are supervised by Valvira and regional government authorities. Testing must not be started without the key’s permission. Laboratories may also be inspected if quality or other problems are suspected.

“Some inspections have also had to be carried out in Finland, and a few have addressed the lack of permits when a new operator has entered the market,” says Salminen.

In Finland, laboratories cannot sell tests directly to the consumer, but only to a health care provider, ie, for example, a municipality or a consortium of municipalities, a health center or a private medical center.

“Testing therefore always operates under the authority of a health care provider, who is responsible for both the quality and the fact that the test is performed for objective medical reasons.”

Coronavirus samples were analyzed in a laboratory in Helsinki in May 2020.

Swedish police and health authorities carried out inspections earlier this week at several premises of the suspect clinic in Stockholm. Aftonbladet says people were still queuing at clinics when police arrived on the scene.

However, the operators themselves had already had time to leave, leaving only signs of testing activities on the premises. The clinic, which was previously active on social media, has been completely silenced since the matter was revealed. The company’s website has also been closed.

Police have been able to confirm hundreds of false tests, according to Aftonbladet, but the number could rise to 100,000. The company previously advertised on its website that they already have tens of thousands of satisfied customers.

A source in the Swedish government commented to Aftonbladet that he was concerned that the victims of the scam may have been left without treatment or, for example, traveled ill because they had obtained an incorrect result from the test.

Also the Swedish Minister of Social Affairs Lena Hallengren comments on fraud to Aftonbladet:

“All frauds are disgusting, but the worst are those that affect life and health. Those who try to trick people with false tests should know that they are getting their necks on the police and authorities. Now the justice must be done, ”the minister said.

Fraud the main suspect is a 33-year-old Swedish doctor, according to Expressen. There are also five other people on suspicion. Police have so far not reached the main suspect and two other suspects, but they have been arrested in absentia.

According to Aftonbladet, the suspects have benefited greatly from the scam. They are accused, at least, of gross fraud and gross spread of the disease.

“Everyone denies having committed a crime,” the prosecutor commented Alexandra Bittner news agency for TT.

Bittner did not tell the press more information about the case over the weekend.

“We want to investigate the doubts. I can confirm that the preliminary investigation was launched, ”he commented to Aftonbladet.