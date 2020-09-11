The government is once again relying on methods already in use. The Covid-19 epidemic is still very active in France. The start of the school year was disrupted by many classes closed due to positive cases detected, as in Vanves (Hauts-de-Seine). To manage to organize the care of their children, many workers will again be able to benefit from partial unemployment.

If a French person wishes to receive partial unemployment, he will have to prove that he is unable to carry out his job by teleworking. Not everyone will be compensated in the same way. In the private sector, the employee will get 84% of their net salary. The self-employed will receive daily allowances of up to 56.35 euros. As regards civil servants, they will receive special leave of absence.

