Coronavirus Experts are puzzled: Epidemic faded in South Africa without comprehensive restrictions or vaccinations

Last year, South Africa was one of the worst countries affected by the coronavirus. Infections have now dropped to less than a thousand a day, although there is no confinement or other significant restrictions in place in the country.

Johannesburg

In South Africa healthcare professionals, epidemiologists and virologists are puzzled.

The number of coronavirus infections detected daily has been declining for about three months and has now remained low for a couple of weeks. However, more than half a percent of the country’s population has been vaccinated, and there have been no comprehensive strict restrictions since last fall.

As many as 22,000 coronavirus infections a day were diagnosed in South Africa, with a population of about 60 million, in early January, and the health care sector was in a pinch in many areas. The number of cases was expected to rise as Christmas and New Year had made people move more and international travelers had arrived in the country.

Around the New Year, the president Cyril Ramaphosan led by the government closed popular beaches, tightened the curfew for a few weeks and incited the sale of alcohol. However, the doors of restaurants and cafes remained open, and national as well as international tourism was allowed.

Soon the situation changed. Coronavirus infections in South Africa have dropped from January figures to about a thousand infections a day.

I still unable to sigh with relief. The epidemic similarly subsided in India, Pakistan, and parts of Brazil, for example, until it accelerated again. In India, the number of infections decreased for a few months from late 2020 until it turned to a sharp increase in early March. Currently, the situation in India is downright chaotic.

There is no single unequivocal reason to alleviate the infected situation in South Africa. As the country’s vaccination program has not yet begun extensively, the protection provided by vaccinations does not explain the decline in the infection curve.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa received a Johnson & Johnson drug company coronavirus vaccine at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town in February.­

One the cause may lie in antibodies. Chief Medical Researcher, NICD, South African National Institute of Infectious Diseases Jinal Bhimanin according to the simple explanation for the sudden decline that began around mid-January is that part of the population has acquired immunity, which curbs the outbreak of new infections.

Bhiman’s assessment is supported by a commission from the South African Blood Bank research, in which, in January, 4,858 South African blood samples were analyzed for coronavirus antibodies. The study was conducted in four provinces: the Northern and Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, and the Free State Province.

The study found that more than half of the people in the study had antibodies to the coronavirus in their blood. In the Northern Cape, 32% of the population had antibodies, in the Free State 46%, in KwaZulu Natal 52% and in the Eastern Cape 63%.

According to the researchers, one of the most significant results is that people in the black population had up to 3 to 5 times more coronavirus antibodies than in the white population.

The researchers estimate that the higher level of antibodies in blacks is explained by historical factors. Blacks live, on average, more cramped and close to each other, use a lot of public transport, and are exposed to the virus because of work outside the home.

Blood service however, the researchers point out that it cannot be directly concluded from the results that comprehensive herd immunity has been achieved in the country.

The same is emphasized by a professor at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg Elizabeth Mayne. He heads the Department of Immunology at the Department of Pathology.

Mayne says several other studies have shown that antibody levels are high in lower-income socioeconomic groups.

“But the question is whether people with antibodies are protected from coronavirus infection. Antibodies may not fully protect against the virus. ”

According to Mayne, it is difficult to assess whether extensive herd immunity has developed in South Africa.

“Some patients have had a very mild and asymptomatic infection. Based on this, they are unlikely to have developed a proper immune defense despite the antibodies shown in the tests. ”

When talking about herd immunity, it is also problematic that a person who once had the virus can be proven to have the disease again. The new virus strain detected in South Africa in December is more contagious than the first virus strain detected.

The magazine’s outburst spoke of concerns about a new virus variant in Johannesburg in early February.­

Mayne predicts that despite the current situation, South Africa is heading towards a third wave of infection. He urges caution.

“We can’t draw signs of equivalence between a previous infection and a herd shelter. We are constantly learning more about virus modeling and its movements, ”says Mayne.

Statistics less than 3% of the South African population has been infected with the coronavirus to date. At the same time, according to the South African Medical Research Center, 145,000 more deaths have been reported in the country than usual over the same period. The research center estimates that 85-95% of so-called mortality is caused by the coronavirus.

Thus, there are likely to be significantly more infections than official statistics, and although South Africa is testing the continent extensively compared to other countries, many infections remain unregistered.

For now the number of infections has not started to rise again. Experts estimate that it is also a matter of adopting restrictions and better complying with the recommendations.

“People have started to follow safety margins better and travel less, so there is also less viral exposure. Many pick up a home test from pharmacies to check the situation. This may prevent the virus from spreading, but in a couple of weeks we’ll see where the situation turns, Mayne says.