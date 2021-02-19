Coronavirus Experiences with Koronavilka range from praise to criticism: “This case of Vilkku didn’t go into the pipeline at all for our family,” says one user

“Credit for its operations is low,” says one. “It worked just fine,” says another.

Coron flasher has now been used by Finns for almost half a year, and experiences of it vary greatly. Some praise, some criticize harshly. Some have forgotten the whole app when it just stays silent.

HS gathered experiences from users about Koronavilku, which became available for download at the end of August.

“It worked great. Up to date. Easy interface, ”says one satisfied user.

“Sometimes the silence of the Corona Flasher has made me wonder if the app is working properly or if I have forgotten to turn it on somehow. Obviously, it’s just that I’m not exposed, ”another thinks.

Part of those with a flashing flash, praises the convenience of the app as it directs you to the Omaolo service where you can take a symptom test and set aside time for a corona test.

For many, Koronavilkku has provided subjects for wonder. One recurring question is the uncertainty about when and where exactly a person is exposed and through whom.

It has happened, for example, that a person has received a warning from a sick guy himself, when the Coron Light has only reported exposure in a few days. One can know a large number of useless days in self-quarantine.

“I understand that Koronavilkku works as it does for privacy reasons, but at the same time complete ignorance of the time of exposure, or the knowledge that the exposure has occurred sometime within the previous fourteen days, does not actually encourage voluntary quarantine,” reflects one notifier.

And if there are no symptoms at the time of notification, only a few may thus remain in voluntary quarantine for two weeks.

Multi wonders that a person who has received a positive corona test result will not receive a code at the same time that should be entered into his or her own corona flasher, which would warn others of exposure.

This was the case recently in Helsinki, where a group of friends sat at home on Saturday night. On Sunday, one started with symptoms and got a positive result, but no code. He immediately informed everyone else who remained in voluntary quarantine.

The one who received the corona was called on Wednesday for infectious disease tracing, and the same day he received the code. For some of the other members of the party, the flash flashed, but not for everyone.

On Friday, the coronavirus was detected in two of them as well. They were from Turku and got the code right away. The flash of one of the group members has still not flickered, even though it should have been three times already, but the trace rang eight days later. He wonders why his friend didn’t get the code for his positive result.

“In an official tracing call, I was told that tracing is really congested at the moment. I am still wondering whether Koronavilkku would not help the authorities in this work if it were used, as the Finns have been told, ”he asks.

Then there are also those from whom there is no praise for heru any. One case known to HS is an infestation of family members and their social partners, where four of the five infected people had a flashing at their disposal, but only two received a code.

The mother of the family still separately requested the code without receiving it, but still there is an entry in the Self-Stock for the given code.

In addition, he wonders why the flasher did not alarm in all cases, even though they were in close contact with each other.

“This Flashing thing didn’t go into the pipeline at all for our family, and the credit for its operation is really low,” says the mother of the family.

THL: n Director of Information Management Aleksi Yrttiaho says that cases of errors can always be reported to [email protected] so that you can find out more about the matter.

“There is variation between municipalities and hospital districts in how activities are organized. For example, if you see in the Own stock that the code has been given and has not come, then, for example, the phone number may be entered incorrectly. If the alarm has not been received, then it would be important to know which phone models are involved and whether the key information has been updated, ”he says.

The keys can be used to check if you have contracted a coronavirus.

According to him, the feedback from the flash has been largely positive.

“Issues about delay and obtaining a code have been raised as issues that need to be improved, which has been improved together with municipalities and hospital districts,” says Yrttiaho.

“Users of the app and infectious disease tracers would also need more information about exposure and risk, but unfortunately we can’t provide this through the app. The most annoying feedback has been related to situations where the application has been used but a suitable phone has not been used. ”

The surprising anonymity is based on data protection and security issues for the exposed and infected, and therefore Koronavilku, for example, does not have access to phone location information, he says.

Sick it is therefore possible to miss the code, but THL monitors how it is obtained.

“In the fall, the delay in getting the code was an average of three, four days from the onset of symptoms and currently less than two days. Case-specific and regional differences occur because the process is not fully automated. The issuance of the code is part of the rest of the tracing process, further ensuring that the code is received by the person who should receive it. ”

The corona flasher is now in use on about 2.35 million phones, and almost 12,000 times the infection has been reported through it. The number of exposure reports is not known. The notification only appears on your phone.