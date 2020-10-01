A German research team has examined the number of deaths in Germany during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The results are surprising.

Scientists have that Death rates in Germany during the first wave of the Corona pandemic * examined.

in during the of the examined. The Researcher * put one Excess mortality firmly.

put one firmly. The age group of 70 to 79 year olds pointed fewer deaths than statistically expected.

pointed than statistically expected. All current developments on Coronavirus in Germany can be found in our news ticker. We also offer you the current case numbers in Germany.

Food – a Research team of the Essen University Hospital has examined in a study whether during the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in Germany more people died than in previous years. Andreas Stang, Head of the Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Head of the Institute for Medical Informatics, together with his colleagues analyzed the number of Covid-19 fatalities and compared them with corresponding data from previous years. The realization of the study for one Corona risk group surprised.

Corona: Study on excess mortality in Germany

To find out if that Coronavirus * in Germany to a so-called Excess mortality the researchers examined data from at the beginning of March to at the beginning of June and looked at the various Age groups. This registered within this period Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 8,674 deaths related to Covid-19 and a total of 183.978 confirmed Infections. The scientists used the numbers of the corresponding periods of the years for classification 2016 to 2019 approach. Rod and his research team published their results in the specialist magazine Journal of Infection.

Corona study: Surprise death rate in a risk group

The Researcher found that the Death rates during the first wave, currently the second wave *, for the age groups of 60 to 69 year olds, of the 80 to 89 year olds and the over 90 year olds were higher than statistically expected. One Peak of the deaths, the researchers could each end of March and end of April determine. The number of Fatalities in the age group of 70 to 79 year olds surprised the researchers. There wasn’t one here Excess mortality recognizable, although people of this age are used Corona risk group counting. Already from the age of 60 years the risk of a severe course increases Covid-19 disease.

Overall, the scientists were able to work for the Investigation period, i.e. calendar weeks 10 to 23, 8,071 deaths determine more than statistically expected. The deviation from the 8,674 Covid-19 dead, the ones from RKI reported, the researchers state that the RKI counts all deaths “in connection with Covid-19”.

Corona: Researchers recognize excess mortality in Germany for two months

A lower number of deaths than statistically expected, the research team of the Essen University Hospital for the age groups of 0 to 29 year olds, 30 to 49 year olds and 50 to 59 year olds determine. The clearest negative number supplied the age group of 70 to 79 year olds. With 3,848 fewer deaths than statistically expected, the surprised Corona risk group * the scientists.

A Excess mortality the Essen researchers calculated for the age groups of 60 to 69 year olds, of the 80 to 89 year olds and the older than 90 years. The clearest value was found for 80 to 89 year olds. Here the scientists found that in the examined period 7,287 more people died are as statistically expected.

In comparison to 2017/2018 flu season, the worst in 30 years, during which more than 25,000 people died Germany relatively well by the first corona wave come, explained the researchers. The Excess mortality existed for two months, be in other countries like Spain, Italy, Great Britain and the USA been much higher.

Corona study: Scientists explain low death rates

The scientists explained the comparatively low death rates in Germany with several factors. At the beginning of Corona pandemic * especially young people have SARS-CoV-2 infected. In addition, the people in Germany fewer Social contacts than in many other countries. They also played the well-equipped Health system and the early Pandemic Management a crucial role. However, to find out what role the Lockdown with view on Death rates played, be more research necessary, reported the Essen research team.

An interesting aspect of the study is that after factoring in the demographic factors no Excess mortality in Germany there but 4,926 fewer deaths than statistically expected. In a further step, the scientists adjusted the data to reflect the change in age structure in Germany, as people got older and older in the period from 2016 to 2020. The age group of over 80 year oldswho has a higher risk Covid-19 death, for example, has grown significantly as a result.

Corona: Head of the Frankfurt health department sees no excess mortality

The head of the Frankfurt health department, Prof. Rene Gottschalk, and his co-author Prof. Ursel Heudorf have in Hessian Medical Journal also a balance of the previous Corona pandemic drawn. Gottschalk says: “One Excess mortality is recorded neither in the general population nor in the group of high-risk patients (residents of nursing homes). ”The Death statistics show no abnormalities in the first half of 2020, in contrast to the higher death rate during the Flu epidemic 2017 and 2018, as well as the Hot spell in July 2018. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, we have been showered with the latest figures and new regulations every day.

But are we getting meaningful, useful information? Prof. Dr. med. Ursel Heudorf, Prof. Dr. med. René Gottschalk, Hesse State Medical Association: https://t.co/CutqwXWkaS – Andrea Zach Yoga (@zach_andrea) September 29, 2020

List of rubric lists: © picture alliance / Robert Michael / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa