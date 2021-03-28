Coronavirus Exceptionally, Parliament will meet in plenary on Sunday to decide on the continuation of the restaurant closure

According to the government’s proposal, the restaurant closure would be extended until April 18.

Parliament will exceptionally meet today, Sunday, for a plenary session to discuss, among other things, the government’s proposal for further restaurant closures.

The current restaurant lock expires today. That is why Parliament must resolve the matter today so that the closure can continue directly for a new three-week period without breaks.

According to the government’s proposal, the restaurant closure would be extended until April 18. At the same time, the regulation would provide for areas where restaurants must be detained by customers. The main principle is that restaurants would be kept closed to customers in provinces that are in the process of spreading or accelerating the corona epidemic. The sale of food would still be allowed.

The plenary session starting today at 12 noon will also decide on a temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act. The amendment would specify the possibility for the municipality and the regional government agency to close premises intended for the use of customers or participants for a limited period of time. Such facilities include gyms, spas and indoor playgrounds.

The plenary agenda also includes a proposal to extend corporate cost support. Cost support aims to alleviate the plight of companies during a corona pandemic. The third application round for cost support would start in the spring.

Plenary session it is first decided which of the parliamentary committees will draw up the report on the government’s proposal on restrictions on movement. The other committees will give their opinions to the committee.

Friday’s plenary session of the Coalition Party Ben Zyskowicz proposed that the Committee on Social Affairs and Health be replaced by the Committee on Social Affairs and the Committee on Social Affairs, as originally envisaged.

There will be no plenary sessions in the coming Easter week. However, the committees have meetings. For example, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs will start dealing with restrictions on movement with expert consultations as soon as Monday.